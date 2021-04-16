Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of those names that comes to mind whenever we talk about wacky yet chic style. He can never go wrong with his fashion game. We’ve always seen him in all the quirky and fun styles, but he can even show you how to clean really well.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday in order to share some photos from his recent photoshoot and we can’t take our eyes off this charming man. He was seen posing in a three piece suit which he adorned with a white shirt and paired the suit with a red clutch looking all sophisticated and chic.

The actor is currently busy spending time with his wife Deepika Padukone and family in Bangladesh as Maharashtra announced a 15-day lockdown.

On the job front, Ranveer Singh is currently busy with a lot of films under his mantle. He will be seen in 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He will also make an appearance in the Akshay Kumar star. Sooryavanshi. He recently announced his collaboration with Shankar Shanmugham. He also stars in Rohit Shettys Circus.

