



11:33 a.m. PDT 04/16/2021



through



James McClain, Dirt.com



The star’s new 17,630 square foot Mediterranean-style home in the gated community features six bedrooms, 11.5 baths, a tennis court, and a baseball diamond.

Before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson inevitably begins his presidential run, he may first want to try to run for president of the ferocious HOA in North Beverly Park, where he will have his. legendary callosum hands full dealing with some of SoCal’s most demanding residents, people who live in what is often considered the most exclusive and expensive guarded community in Los Angeles. Highest-paid Hollywood actor (the Fast Furious franchise, the Jumanji franchise, Ballers) and his wife Lauren Hashian have a new mansion in the community, where some of their closest neighbors include Denzel Washington, Sly Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofa Vergara. Last week, Johnson deployed $ 27.8 million for a particularly lavish estate within Beverly Park, which sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The deal went quietly and was closed off-market, although the property was very briefly available for sale earlier this year with a request for $ 30 million. His Rockness quickly traded $ 2 million and was taken off the list. The property has a starry past: it was sold to The Rock by Hollywood actor Paul Reiser (Crazy of you, Beverly Hills cop, Strange things); prior to that, the estate was owned by rocker Alex Van Halen, who built it in 1993. The Mediterranean-style resort sports a 2,500-square-foot main mansion and independent guesthouse, totaling nearly 18,000 square feet. living space. Covering over 3.6 usable acres on one of the neighborhood’s most private lots, the previous listing described the house as “a complete complex.” This is no exaggeration, as the lavish property includes some truly stunning amenities: a world-class gym, a full-size tennis court, a home baseball field yes, a dozen baseball field. olive trees, an elevator, a cinema room, a music studio installed by Van Halen, as well as of course indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac behind iron gates, a long driveway lined with olive trees winds down to a gravel-gravel court anchored by a central stone fountain. The ivy-encrusted archways and authentic Mediterranean landscape make the place look more like an estate in Tuscany than another Los Angeles mansion. The red-tiled mansion extends over its grounds, with a series of turrets, balconies and covered loggias. An indoor lap pool is in a room with mint green walls and French doors opening onto the back yard. And when he’s not in California, Johnson and his family often spend time in the semi-rural town of Powder Springs, Georgia, about an hour’s drive northwest of Atlanta, where he owns an estate. 45 acre equestrian center. This pastoral propertyappeared for saleearlier this year, carrying a prize of $ 7.5 million. This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which contains additional photos.







