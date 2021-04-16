Entertainment
Philips courage and faith to remember at the funeral
Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage. Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in long-standing plans for her funeral, there will only be 30 inside St. George’s Chapel, including the Widowed Queen, her four children and eight grandchildren.
Many elements of the funeral are steeped in military and royal protocol, from the armed forces personnel lining the funeral route, to artillery salutes, to the Philips naval cap and the sword atop the coffin. More than 700 military personnel are expected to participate, including army bands, Royal Navy bugles and an honor guard from all armed forces.
To deter crowds from congregating during the pandemic, the entire procession and funeral will take place within the grounds of the Castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles west of London. It will be broadcast live on television.
Philip was deeply involved in the planning of the funeral and some of its aspects reflect his personality, including his love for the rugged Land Rover. Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to surrender his license at 97 years after an accident. His body will be transported to the chapel on a modified Land Rover Defender he designed himself.
Children of Philip and Queen Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – will walk behind the hearse. The same will be true for the grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained over Harry’s decision to step down from royal duties and move to California, will flank their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.
The moment is likely to stir memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Dianas in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.
Armed forces orchestras will play hymns and classical music ahead of the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.
Inside the Gothic chapel, the scene of centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service will be simple and gloomy. There will be no sermon, at the request of Philips, nor praise or family readings, according to royal protocol. But Windsor Dean David Conner will say the country has been enriched by Philips’ unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by her courage, courage and faith.
Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and participated in action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral have a maritime theme, including the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is associated with sailors and asks God: O listen to us when we cry to you / For those in peril on the sea .
As Philips’ coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Royal Marine bugles will sound the action stations, an alarm that warns sailors to prepare for battle at Philip’s personal request.
General Nick Carter, the Chief of the British Armed Forces, said the ceremony would reflect military precision and most importantly, I think, it would be the celebration of a life well lived.
Along with Philips’ children and grandchildren, the 30 guests at the funeral include other members of the royal family and several of his German relatives. Philip was born Prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the Queen, is linked to a thicket of European royal families.
Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join a four-person choir singing hymns. The Queen, who has spent much of the year in isolation with her husband at Windsor Castle, will be left alone.
Since Philips’ death in Windsor a week ago, many people have come to lay flowers outside the castle, despite official pleas to stay away due to the coronavirus.
We are mainly here for the Queen, said Barbara Lee, who has come with her children and grandchildren. You know, we feel so sorry for her, like we would for our own grandmothers, mothers. It’s been a long time to have been with someone, a lifetime, and she must be absolutely devastated. And they all must too, because in the end, they are a normal family.
For decades, Philip has been a part of British life, renowned for founding the Duke of Edinburgh’s Prize youth program and for his outspoken speech which sometimes included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but her death sparked a reflection on his role and a new appreciation from many Britons.
He was a character, an absolute character, Jenny Jeeves said while watching the floral tributes in Windsor. He was funny, he was funny. Yes, he made a lot of goofs, but it really depends on how you took it. Just a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and a great example to all of us, really.
Lawless reported from London.
