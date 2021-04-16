Entertainment
Southern California Still Down 753,900 Workers Amid Pandemic – Daily Breeze
Southern California bosses added 64,500 jobs in March, as pandemic-related business limitations left the region 753,900 workers short of jobs before the coronavirus.
My trusty spreadsheet, filled with state employment figures released on Friday, revealed that local bosses had 7.14 million employees last month in the four counties covered by the Southern California News Group. This level of staffing, taken from a survey of employers, increased by 0.91% in one month or 103,600 jobs. The region has added an average of 46,236 workers per month since the April economic low.
The region’s economy is back in growth mode with additional businesses allowed to reopen as more residents get vaccinated and deaths and cases of COVID-19 decline rapidly. Yet total employment in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties accounts for 90% as of February 2020, the last time the economy was not hampered by the virus.
Yet this is a very fractional recovery: employment in hospitality industries such as retail, restaurants, tourism and entertainment accounts for only 70% of the pre-pandemic workforce. against 93% for the rest of the economy. Or look at the gap this way: These so-called ‘fun’ industries account for 9% of all local jobs, but 38% of job losses from the pandemic.
Southern California’s unemployment rate for March was 9.3% from 9.5% revised the previous month and 4.2% in February 2020, according to the spreadsheet. If the latter rate is adjusted to include the 282,100 people who have left the workforce, the unemployment rate would be 13.9%.
Here’s how the job fared at these fun companies in March in Southern California. With the reopening of Disneyland, other theme parks and entertainment venues, the number of jobs is expected to increase in the coming months …
Retail: 698,800 jobs last month, up 2,000 in a month, but down 39,600 from February 2020. That puts staffing at 95% of what it was before the coronavirus.
Restaurants: 515,300 jobs, up 14,200 in one month but down 165,400 compared to February 2020, or 76% of pre-pandemic employment.
Hotels: 51,300 jobs up from 6,900 in one month but down 45,600 compared to February 2020, or 53% of pre-pandemic employment.
Arts, entertainment and recreation: 100,200 jobs up from 6,900 in one month but down by 74,700 compared to February 2020, or 57% of pre-pandemic employment.
Recruitment trends in other key SoCal job categories…
Health, personal services: 1.13 million, up 500 in one month but down 33,200 from February 2020, or 97% of pre-pandemic employment.
Real estate, construction, finance: 473,900 jobs, up 400 in one month but down 23,600 compared to February 2020, or 95% of pre-pandemic employment.
Transport / warehouses: 417,200 jobs, up by 6,900 in one month but up by 36,600 compared to February 2020, or 110% of February 2020. Yes, 110%! All of this online shopping is boosting the logistics industry.
Business services: 1.06 million jobs, up 10,200 in one month but down 79,200 compared to February 2020, or 93% of pre-pandemic employment.
Manufacturing: 539,600 jobs up from 1,100 in one month but down 56,800 from February 2020, or 90% of pre-pandemic employment.
Government: 945,700 jobs up from 4,600 in one month but down 86,100 from February 2020, or 92% of pre-pandemic employment.
In SoCal metropolitan areas…
Los Angeles County: 34,200 jobs added last month to 4.11 million, but that’s 89% of February 2020 (fun jobs at 30% of the pre-virus level versus 9% elsewhere.) Unemployment? 10.9% last month against 10.9% the previous month and 4.7% in February.
Orange County: 17,800 jobs added last month to 1.52 million 90% of February 2020. (Fun jobs at 34% of the pre-virus level versus 6% elsewhere.) Unemployment? 6.4% last month against 6.7% the previous month and 2.8% in February.
Riverside and San Bernardino counties: 12,500 jobs added last month to 1.51 million 95% of February 2020. (Fun jobs at 25% of the pre-virus level versus 2% elsewhere.) Unemployment? 7.7% last month against 8.1% the previous month and 3.9% in February.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be contacted at [email protected]
