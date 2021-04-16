Peaky Blinders actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at age 52 – Twin Cities

British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the Peaky Blinders TV show and the Harry Potter films, has died, her husband said on Friday. She was 52 years old and suffered from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory passed away peacefully at home after a heroic battle with cancer.

She died as she lived. Fearlessly, Lewis wrote on Twitter. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, little one, in the air, and thank you.

McCrory was one of Britain’s most respected actors, making his mark playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women.

She played the matriarch of a criminal family on Peaky Blinders and Voldemort’s scheming ally Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

Cillian Murphy, who stars as gang leader Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders, set in the early 20th century English underworld, has said he is heartbroken to lose such a dear friend.

Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny and compassionate human being, he said in a statement. She was also a fearless and gorgeous gifted actor.

She uplifted and made every scene, every character she played, human, Murphy said. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will miss my boyfriend very much. My love and thoughts are with Damian and his family.

McCrory also played the role of a human rights lawyer trained in international intrigue in the television thriller Fearless, played lawyer Cherie Blair, wife of British Prime Minister Tony Blair, in the 2006 film The queen, and played roles in the Martin Scorseses film Hugo and the James Bond. Skyfall thriller.

Actor Michael Sheen, who played Tony Blair in The Queen, said McCrory was so funny, so passionate, so intelligent, and one of the greatest actors of our time.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted that she was devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an amazing actress and wonderful woman who passed away far too soon.

On stage, McCrory’s roles included the vengeful Greek heroine Medea at the National Theater in 2014. In the same theater, she excelled as a wife caught between a lackluster husband and unwavering lover in Terence Rattigans The Deep Blue Sea in 2016. .

While many artists struggle to find meaty female roles in film and television, McCrory has played a series of them.

That said, there are a lot of things that I refuse, she told The Associated Press in 2016, describing the kind of roles where all your lines are, but what did you do at work? It’s so smart, honey. How did you do that? And what did you do next?

Of course, there is so much sexism within the profession, McCrory said. But I think you approach it in different ways, and my approach is just to go ahead.

Others remembered McCrory for his charitable work, including on FeedNHS, a campaign to provide meals to frontline healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Helen McCrory will be remembered not only for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity, comedian Matt Lucas tweeted. She and Damian were the lifeblood of FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a huge loss.

McCrory and Lewis, star of the Homeland and Billions television series, married in 2007 and had two children.