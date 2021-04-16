Pat McAfee Announces He Will Join WWE Friday Night at SmackDown as Analyst | Launderer report





Gregory Payan / Associated press Former Indianapolis Colts punter and current sports personality Pat McAfee announced Friday that he will join WWE SmackDown as part of the Announcement Squad alongside Michael Cole. McAfee made the announcement in a video on Twitter. In the video, WWE President Vince McMahon said, “Pat McAfee, you’re hired,” and Cole greeted him on SmackDown: While McAfee is best known for his successful NFL career and hisPat McAfee Showpodcast, he has made his presence felt in WWE in recent years. McAfee, 33, started making WWE appearances in 2018 as part of the NXT TakeOver pre-show panel, and he was also a part of the 2019 WrestleMania 35 pre-show. Last year, McAfee entered into a feud with Adam Cole, which led to McAfee making his in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver XXX. McAfee lost the match, but marveled at his athleticism, and his performance was widely regarded as one of the best of all time in a first match. McAfee then teamed up with Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan against Undisputed Era in a losing effort at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in December. While McAfee still has a bright future in the ring, he will lend his talent and charisma to the announcing side of SmackDown. When McAfee is on call alongside Cole on Friday’s episode of SmackDown starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, it won’t be his first foray into the Blue Mark announcement. On the November 1, 2019 episode of SmackDown, McAfee stepped in as an announcer as many of the wrestlers, announcers and staff scheduled for the show did not return in time from Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel the day before. The addition of McAfee is part of a major overhaul announced by WWE on both Raw and SmackDown. Raw’s new announcement team is led by game man Adnan Virk, who is flanked by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, while Cole and McAfee will take on the announcement duties on SmackDown. Graves moved from SmackDown to Raw, while former Raw announcer Samoa Joe was released from his contract on Thursday and former Raw theater player Tom Phillips was transferred to a different role. ListenRadio Rust Ringfor all hot wrestling topics. Watch the latest episode in the player below(warning: one languageNSFW).







