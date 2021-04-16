‘Lord of the Rings’ actor details panic attack on set due to prosthetics

The Lord of the Rings Actor Stephen Ure has revealed he had a panic attack on set due to the prostheses he had to wear.

Ure, who played an orca called Grishnak in the 2002 filmThe Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers said he lost the ability to swallow and was “hyperventilating” while filming a battle scene.

The more the panic comes, the worse it is, says UreThrillist. I have never really experienced such panic. I was maybe three seconds away from tearing my face so I could breathe. Nobody can tell because I’m under it all.

The actor revealed that he had not told his co-stars or other team members about it because he was concerned that removing his prosthetics would cost too much.

It was my little episode, he said. I was completely freaked out for a minute. It could have been terrible. If I had ripped off that face, it was over. It would have cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Ure also added that his prosthetics were so convincing that the cast and crew didn’t recognize him on the trilogy closing night, despite appearing in the first two films.

I had worked on all three films, and I knew people, I found myself standing in a corner, alone because no one knew who I was, he says.

Back then, it took four and a half hours to put on makeup. I have to come in at 2 a.m. By the time I was halfway there, at half past five, when people started arriving, I was already unrecognizable.

In other The Lord of the Rings news, the upcoming Amazon series has resumed filming after last year’s shutdown due to the pandemic. Here’s everything we know about the series so far.