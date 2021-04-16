Hooray for the new Hollywood

In one of the most revealing passages of Mark Harris’ new biography on Mike Nichols, Harris recounts the director’s imperious behavior on The graduation, and his growing awareness that his condescension was poisoning the experience of those around him on set. The feeling crystallized when he heard cinematographer Robert Surtees – one of his heroes – trying to rally everyone while Nichols was in a mean mood. Nichols made the decision when he would never allow himself to behave like this again. “When you know exactly what you want to do, it doesn’t make you particularly kind,” he later recalls his actions. “How could I have been such shit?”

Hollywood, the birthplace of the big picture, the biggest paycheck, and a billion murderous egos, has never been fertile ground for civility. Being a shit is what it is about. In the latest chapter of suspected wrongdoing, 62-year-old film and theater producer Scott Rudin was described this month as a ‘monster’ by The Hollywood Reporter, following an investigation into a magazine in which Rudin is accused of violence, intimidation and intimidation towards his staff. At the time of writing, Rudin has not responded to the allegations and has not responded to inquiries regarding this article.

One of the best-connected operators in the entertainment world, Rudin has always had a reputation as a boor without grace (in a fit of pride, he once told a reporter that he had 119 assistants in just five years. ), but the new claims about his splenetic temperament quickly waned the admiration he usually enjoyed.

Yet, as is often the case, Rudin’s behavior was likely protected by industry (and a good lawyer) omertà. It seems the assistants understood that working for Rudin would be unpleasant, but they had been so poisoned by the environment around them that they ended up assuming that the workplace culture was the norm.

The imprisonment of Harvey Weinstein for rape and sexual offense was supposed to mark the end of brutal machismo in the world of cinema. And yet, this final chapter suggests that bad behavior and bullying are still the pillars of success.

Rudin once told a reporter that he had 119 assistants in five years

Fortunately, there are signs that film culture is slowly changing. As evidenced by the Baftas last weekend, there seems to have been a change in appetite lately, or maybe the pandemic, which has halted the marketing events that inflate so many very average films, has played a part. decisive role in highlighting real talents. Chloé Zhao, the 39-year-old director Nomadland, became the second woman to win the award for best director last Sunday, and only the third Asian director to receive the award. Zhao has also been a co-producer, co-writer, and editor of the film, which is an adaptation of Jessica Bruder’s book About Itinerant Workers in America, and stars a mix of actors and non-actors in the roles. The antithesis of a normal rewards favorite, Nomadland was shot for $ 5 million, has few star names and is now set to win an Oscar for Best Picture. Meanwhile, best newcomer Bafta for 19-year-old British actress Bukky Bakray (star of another female-led production, Rocks) and the success of Emerald Fennell’s macabre female comedy Promising young woman, produced by actress Margot Robbie, hints that the hegemony of films directed by older white directors and producers may be coming to an end. Which isn’t to say that I don’t like movies directed by older white men. But after decades of under-representation, a dust of possibility now hangs in the air.

The correlation between Rudin’s current calculation and a bunch of unrelated chick flicks may seem remote, but it’s partly thanks to the advancement of this new generation of independent voices that media such as THR have decided to take it on. . While Rudin remains hugely influential on Broadway, the emergence of new streaming channels marked a change of course, and the absolute grip of a few individuals on the system began to slip away. Rudin’s blessing is no longer seen as quite so vital and other production companies and producers are getting noticed.

New Hollywood players – such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy – have come to television. The demographic they pursue is the more socially conscious Generation Z.

The Rudin scandal whispers a change of regime. Few people expect the producer to spit out a mea culpa, but social media activists are already pressuring Rudin’s talents to rethink their involvement in his projects or cram in their own stories.

It is less clear whether this recalculation will end the toxic behavior that the entertainment industry tends to excite. Rudin, one of the industry’s most pugnacious figures, did not invent the Hollywood stereotype of the tyrant. He is simply the most visible exponent of a culture in which the lingua franca must be excessively crude. With a greater diversity of talents, opportunities and different points of view, it is hoped that the culture will evolve. Hollywood has long been the focal point of all our entertainment. Will this next generation also be poisoned? Or will they have the sense, like Nichols, to realize that you don’t have to be Phone a shit?

Email Jo at [email protected]

To pursue @FTLifeArts on Twitter to discover our latest stories first