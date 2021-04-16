Each character from the 1995 film, ranked

The cast of Mortal combat The games are filled with unique characters, each with iconic designs and special abilities. Over the years, these characters have continued to have a broad background and lore behind them to make them even more iconic.

In 1995, several characters from the games would be seen in live-action via the Mortal combat movie. A cult gem that has become a classic for many fans of the franchise and for those who grew up in the 1990s. Many character interpretations remain timeless to this day, while others could have been better.

12 Jax

Even in 1995, Jax had a starring role in games and was a fan favorite. So, it stings when Jax can only be seen in two scenes in the movie. With very few lines, Jax was nothing more than a glorified cameo. There’s really nothing else to say that this was a waste of character.

The character ended up coming back Mortal Kombat: Annihilation but played by a different actor. In the 2021 reboot, he has an enhanced leading role played by Mehcad Brooks.

11 Sub zero

As the character fights a fun battle with Liu Kang, Sub-Zero is a silent thug: nothing more. There is no information about his vast history that he is an assassin of the Lin Kuei Clan. Only a slight mention that he and Scorpio are enemies.

Sub-Zero never even gets a single line of dialogue. Instead, he’s just there to be killed by Liu Kang; said death is due to ice, which doesn’t make much sense for obvious reasons.

ten Kitana

Talisa Soto looks great in the role and seems to be able to fight quite well. Sadly, Kitana’s entire role throughout the Mortal combat the film must be an exposure machine. If Raiden isn’t there to provide an explanation, Kitana does the job for him.

Kitana never even gets the chance to have a stage to show off her skills and abilities. The character’s iconic bladed fans never even appear in the movie.

9 Scorpio

The poster child of the franchise has better streamlined than Sub-Zero, but only by a smidge. First and foremost, he’s voiced by the games co-creator himself: Ed ​​Boon. That detail is nice, and he has a great fight with Johnny Cage, which ends in one of the only deaths in the film.

Other than that, Scorpion has just as little development as Sub-Zero. Not a single mention of his tragic backstory involving the murder of his family and clan by Sub-Zero. On top of that, the film strangely decided to change his spear into a creature that comes out of his hand.

8 Goro

For 1995, the practical effects for Goro weren’t bad, but they certainly haven’t aged well. His movements are wobbly and his expressions hardly ever change. This was the result of the animatronics being apparently as difficult as Jaws’ shark.

That being said, Kevin Michael Richardson nails Goro’s awe-inspiring, larger-than-life personality. Goro’s fight with Johnny Cage also made the rivalry between the two characters famous. Even the games would refer to this fight.

7 Reptile

Whenever Reptile is in his true Saurian form? It’s downright horrible CGI, even by 1995 standards. The camouflage and spit capabilities are a nice touch but the character is still far from the games. However, Reptile receives a much needed upgrade in the Final Act thanks to the covers.

Reptile transforms into his human form and fights Liu Kang. This is by far the best fight in the movie with thrilling music. So Reptile was a mixed bag, but at least it provided the most entertaining footage in the movie.

6 Kano

Trevor Goddard’s Kano is actually one of the most impactful performances. Before the film, Kano was completely different in design and character. After the film, Kano has been portrayed as an Australian degenerate in games ever since.

It shows how well Kano has been done, with Trevor Goddard delivering a disgusting and charming performance. In every scene his Kano is the epitome of a menacing, charismatic, and hateful bastard. The character’s only flaw is that he deserved more screen time rather than being killed.

5 Raiden

These days, Christopher Lambert’s Raiden is very different from the almost Shakespearean performance Richard Epcar gives the character. Still, Lambert was the first time Raiden had received any personality. He’s less of a stoic warrior and more of a jovial entity who plays with heroes while giving advice.

This version of Raiden is really funny but in a good way. He has a dark sense of humor but can be serious and intimidating when he wants to. This version of Raiden was so beloved that Christopher Lambert returned as a DLC skin for Raiden in Mortal Kombat 11.

4 Sonya blade

Originally, Sonya was going to be played by Cameron Diaz, but due to injury Bridgette Wilson was rushed to play her. It would have resulted in disaster, but luckily they were smart to film his action sequences last. So Wilson trained every day when she wasn’t shooting.

The end result showed just how capable Bridgette Wilson is in fighting. Bridgette Wilson also portrayed Sonya’s hardened and suspicious personality perfectly with ease. The only downside is that the character is reduced to a damsel in distress in the third act. However, she remains a classic that has also been added to Mortal Kombat 11.

3 Liu kang

Martial artist and actor Robin Shou was born to play Liu Kang. His portrayal gave the typically bland character a character edge and edge. Liu Kang has the motivation to attend the Mortal Kombat tournament to avenge the murder of his brother.

In the end, he becomes the chosen one, not for revenge but because he learns responsibility. It’s not a deep arc but it is an arc nonetheless, and Robin Shou plays the character well. On top of all that, Robin Shou performed all the fights himself and always got him out of the park.

2 Johnny cage

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood movie star has become Earthrealm’s advocate. Johnny Cage is played by Linden Ashby, who perfectly balances the character’s humorous nature and the awesome fighter. His fights match the character, he has the famous sunglasses, and he even has the signed photo as in Mortal Kombat II.

Linden Ashby’s portrayal would inspire many in-game references and would be the featured DLC for the movie skin pack. Some would argue that it was because of Ashby that Johnny Cage gained such popularity to become the new star of games.

1 Shang Tsung

Cary Hiroyuki-Tagawa’s portrayal of Shang Tsung has become one of the most beloved cult classic villains who have reinvented the character for games just like Kano. Tagawa plays the character with so much charm and deviousness that it’s impossible to hate him. He can be spooky and spooky while showing why he’s an Outworld champion.

Meanwhile, in other scenes, he can be as dark humorous as he is surprisingly polite. His signature line, “Your soul is mine.” Became the character’s slogan in games. The love for the character was so overwhelming that Tagawa returned to provide the character’s face and voice as Mortal Kombat 11secondary villain.

