Ride the wave or drown in it on Water Wave TV – The Minnesota Daily

What started as an idea in college has evolved into a local artistic phenomenon.

Co-owner Kelvin Kuria pats Suki, the store’s puppy, on Water Wave TV on Friday, April 2. In addition to the vintage boutique that opened last November, Water Wave TV also has a podcast and recording studio.

Three friends have created a local phenomenon that is a one-stop-shop for vintage clothing, shoes, music, podcasts, and events.

Water Wave TV is a vintage clothing and footwear store where customers can buy, sell and trade their clothes and footwear. There’s also an on-site recording studio, which hosts Water Waves’ weekly Freestyle Fridays, a chance for people to come into the booth to record unscripted freestyles.

Kelvin Kuria, Eric Geisthardt Jr. and Elliott Kerby are the creators of Water Wave TV. They have been friends for four years since they met at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

The owners take pride in the work they’ve put into creating a multi-faceted store that focuses on all forms of entertainment.

Water Wave TV is the number one source for Minnesota music and culture and was there to help develop Minnesotas culture while giving back to the community, said Geisthardt Jr. Kuria said it was about the number one platform for creativity, talent and entertainment.

Water Wave TV has been in operation for six months at its site in southeast Como. Opening the store was their collective dream since college. Originally they wanted office space for their studio and podcast, but when they could find a space they could open a storefront, Kerby said it was divine intervention.

Back then, we were interviewing musicians at home, and our roommates had no idea what we were doing or what Water Wave was. But we’ve always thought long term in our goals of moving the brand forward, Kuria said.

The trio opened the store because they wanted to bring a friendly and welcoming culture to the people who live in Como and around the Twin Cities. This brand identity is rooted in their ideas to create their own wave and their way of doing things hence the name.

Similar to Mr. Miyagis’ Wax and Wax Teaching Method, there is a crazy method from the creators of Water Wave TV, said Geisthardt Jr. Water is the new wave and you have to ride. wave or drown in it, he said.

Water Wave TV is named after Geisthardt Jr. and his friends who try to promote a healthy lifestyle by eating right and drinking water.

It was really hit and miss. When I was in high school my friends and I wanted to be in good shape for the summer and we started saying that water is the new wave, which is where it came from, said Geisthardt Jr. But, the name is officially came up when I was in a business law course and I’d doodle in class because it was boring. Then I ended up going to the computer lab to make the Water Wave logo and the shit looked and sounded good.

When Water Wave TV became an official showcase, profits stepped back to publicize their name, organize events, and make free videography for artists of all kinds.

Before having a showcase, the creators made it their mission to give back to the community before doing so and organized the Summer Szn Concert in Mankato. This concert, which they hosted in 2019, featured local musicians and all proceeds were donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Mankato.

We would post Minnesota rappers on social media and people would see us as the hub for local talent, Kerby said. We then started to organize local events showcasing local talent from Minnesotas and we took it from there.

The guys at Water Wave TV emphasized the importance of helping local creators grow, because in turn, it will help them grow their business, Kerby said.

Drink more water and you know the waves is our saying.