Tony Moran Bad Mouths Halloween actor makes outrageous claims about Carpenter & Crew in new video





Any regular attendee at horror conventions already knows: if the original Michael Myers actor unmasked Tony Moran is present … You will hear some crazy stories. These crazy stories recently resurfaced in a video compilation of Moran sharing some of his best (or worst, depending on your perspective) on the 1978 slasher classic. Halloween. He tells stories outside of school about what went on behind the scenes with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis that could surprise, shock and anger longtime fans. It also goes after Chips star Erik Estrada and Happy Days favorite Scott Baio, while indulging in a tirade of verbal abuse against Rob Zombie’s Michael Myers, Tyler Mane. He also hits hard William Shatner. But is anything Moran has to say the truth? Or is the actor just boastful and deliberately rude just to get attention? You are the judge. RELATED: Halloween Kills Receives Biggest Praise From Original Halloween Star Kyle Richards For those who do not know, Tony Moran, the older brother of Erin Moran (Joanie on Happy Days), played Michael Myers in John Carpenter’s original Halloween for a fleeting few seconds in the film, when Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) tears off The Shape’s mask (played by Nick Castle in 98.99% of the film) to reveal face. Those few seconds of screen time in the slasher, which is hailed as a seminal classic, provided Moran with vast opportunities around the world to take advantage of the intense fandom that surrounded Halloween for over 4 decades. This new video appeared on Youtube earlier in the week and has left many Halloween the fans are shaking their heads. Moran is seen in the video at various conventions making outrageous statements about the original Halloween production, including alleged wrongdoing by John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis on and off set. He doesn’t hesitate to attack Michael Myers actor Tyler Mane from the movie Rob Zombie, constantly calling him names that we can’t print out here. The Michael Myers actor even goes so far as to spoil some aspects of Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills, in which he has been made aware of certain details. Video is wild stuff. It’s unclear if Moran is being honest here or if he’s just playing crowd, hammering him for the camera, and putting on a show to give credit to his place in franchise history. His actions clearly attract more attention than a mere actor at a convention table quietly signing photos for fans with an occasional nod and a pleasant welcome. Stepping away from a conversation with Tony Moran is sure to remember everything that happens during a horror. But that may not necessarily be a good thing. Throughout the video, Tony Moran bashes Halloween like an independent trash can that he never thought anyone would ever look at. He blows up the hardcore fan base, telling them they’re nothing but a bunch of nerds, right down to their faces. He describes an autograph seeker with complete vitriol, denigrating the fan as a complete loser. He does it in front of an audience that has just paid to get the man’s autograph. He clearly has a well-rehearsed number, a bit like a comedian. Topics: Halloween, Halloween Kills

