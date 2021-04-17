Felix Silla Dead: Cousin Itt on ‘The Addams Family’ was 84





He also played a robot on “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” and a villainous fighter Sam Spade Jr. in “The Black Bird”.

Felix Silla, who worked inside a body-length hairpiece, behind a pair of sunglasses and under a bowler hat as his mumbling cousin Itt in the 1960s ABC comedy The Addams Family, is dead. He was 84 years old. Silla, a longtime Las Vegas resident, died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his friend Gil Gerard, his NBC series co-star 1979-81 Buck Rogers in the 25th century,reported on Twitter. Silla’s face remained invisible The Addams Family,as a companion of the Twiki robot on Buck rogers and when he was a hang gliding Ewok in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi (1983). And in one notable role where he could be recognized, the Italian actor and stuntman shaved his head to portray maniacal villain Litvak facing George Segal as Sam Spade Jr. The Maltese Falcon after The black bird (1975). Hair less than 4 feet tall and weighing 70 pounds, Silla first appeared on The Addams Family in 1965 in the 20th episode of the series when a zookeeper mistakes Cousin Itt for an exotic animal and wants to put him in a cage. (The character was a producer’s idea and did not appear in the Charles Addams cartoons on which the series was based, and Cousin Itt’s voice in the series was provided by sound engineer Tony Magro in post-production.) In a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Silla noted that her shaggy costume was originally made from real human hair, which also made it quite heavy and combustible. “All the guys on the set were smoking,” he mentionned. “They just dropped their butts and stepped on them. The producers were worried that I might step on a smoldering cigarette and catch fire. They gave me synthetic hair, which was flame retardant.” Silla played Cousin Itt 17 times on the series, which only lasted two seasons but lived for decades in reruns and syndication. Born in Roccacasale, Italy on January 11, 1937, Silla arrived in the United States in 1955. He toured for about seven years with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, he was a trapeze artist and tumbler and could ride bareback before he stayed. put in Hollywood as a stuntman in 1962. A year later he worked in the comedy film Gig Young-Shirley Jones A ticklish affair and appeared on the Windfall episode “Hoss and the Leprechauns”, and in 1965 he was in “The Cage”, the first pilot of 1965 for Star Trek. Silla’s size allowed him to play, double and / or play youngsters, as in Planet of the Apes (1968), Demon seed (1977) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Death (1984), and he did stunts in Imposing hell (1974), The Hindenburg (1975), AND the alien (1982), Fighting spirit (1982), The Golden Child (1986), Howard the duck (1986) and Batman Returns (1992). His big-screen summary also included At close range (1967), Kentucky Fried movie (1977), The brood(1979) and Space balls (1987), and on television he was a regular performer for Sid and Marty Krofft on HR Pufnstuf and Lidsville. He did not appear in Clint Eastwood’s, however. High Plains Drifter; he said he was often confused with Billy Curtis, who played Sheriff / Mayor Mordecai in the 1973 film. “He was a little guy. [too], and everyone thinks we all look alike, “he mentionned in an interview in 2016. Silla moved to Las Vegas in 2003, played the harmonica in a band, and signed numerous autographs at fan conventions. Survivors include his wife, Sue, whom he married in 1965, and their children, Bonnie and Michael.







