On TV Saturday: “ Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story ”





During the coronavirus crisis, The Los Angeles Times is making temporary changes to our printing sections. The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. but an extended version is available in your electronic daily Times. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv. SERIES A wild day The first in this nature series documents a day in the life of desert animals living in some of the world’s harshest environments. 8 p.m. BBC America Final space As the crew flees the Lord Commander, they retreat into the orbit of a mysterious black hole that threatens to crush the ship in this new installment of the sci-fi animated series starring the voices of Fred Armisen , Ashly Burch and Ron Funches. 10:30 p.m. Cartoon Network SPECIALS NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition Dr John Torres explains collective immunity and Kerry Sanders presents the Olympics. Additionally, anchor Lester Holt portrays an 8-year-old cancer survivor who has sold over 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to donate profits to help children with cancer. 9:30 am NBC Angels of Hope: A Special TV Event for the Union Rescue Mission This new special fundraising offer features inspiring stories, comedy and recognition of those who are making a difference in the fight against homelessness in Los Angeles. Joel McHale hosts. 6.30 p.m. CBS Nick News: Children and the impact of climate change A look at the history of Earth Day and the importance of protecting the planet. Guests include Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry, Rob Gronkowski, Lily Collins, Liza Koshy and Skai Jackson. The hosts of Jamie Yuccas. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon SPORTS College football Alabama Spring Football Game, 10:00 am ESPN; Grambling State Tours South, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; Chicago White Sox visit Boston Red Sox, 1 p.m. FS1; San Francisco Giants visit Miami Marlins, 4 p.m. MLB; Dodgers visit San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; Minnesota Twins Visit Angels, 6 p.m. FS1 NHL Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins visit Buffalo Sabers, NBC noon Women’s university gymnastics NCAA Championships Final: 12:30 p.m. ABC NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Lakers, 1:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; Golden State Warriors visit Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC MLS Football Austin FC visits LAFC, 3 p.m. Fox SATURDAY SHOWS Hello america (N) 7:00 a.m. KABC Hello america Jeremy Parsons; Chief Sheldon Simeon. (N) 9:00 a.m. KABC MOVIES The miracle worker Anne Sullivan (Anne Bancroft) helps young Helen Keller (Patty Duke) break out of her silent prison in this 1962 Oscar-winning adaptation of William Gibsons Broadway. 5 p.m. TCM The last shift Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under) stars as a fast food restaurant about to retire after 38 years working in the cemetery. On his final weekend, he begins to bond with his young replacement (Shane Paul McGhie), a struggling writer who shares no pride in this humble work. DaVine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman, and Ed ONeill also star in this 2019 comedy-drama. 7:26 PM Starz Envy: A Story of Seven Deadly Sins The second film in this new anthology series based on books by Victoria Christopher Murray stars Rose Rollins as a public relations manager whose life with a devoted husband and beautiful daughter is turned upside down after learning of a stepsister (Serayah) from his father’s brief affair. . Also on the bill are Kandi Burruss, Donovan Christie Jr., Gregory Alan Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, Clifton Powell and Hosea Chanchez. 20 h for life Right in front of me A wedding stylist (Janel Parrish) visiting a resort learns that many of her old college acquaintances are there for a wedding. Among them, her former crush (Anthony Konechny). Marco Grazzini, Hilary Jardine and Clayton James also star in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark Once upon a time … in Hollywood Brad Pitt won a Supporting Actor Oscar for 2019 writer-director Quentin Tarantinos, a comedy-drama, which made Pitt the double of a Hollywood superstar (Leonardo DiCaprio), both nostalgic for the age of gold that is rapidly disappearing from Hollywood. Also on the bill are Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern and Damian Lewis. 9:55 p.m. Starz Talk to me (2007) 08:33 Cinemax Dora and the lost city of gold (2019) 9h Epix The summary (2003) 9 a.m. Midnight lace (1960) 9:15 am TCM Widows (2018) 10:30 am FXX X-Men: First Class (2011) 11 a.m. HBO Deadly weapon (1987) 11am TMC Mighty Joe Young (1949) 11:15 a.m. TCM Suspense (1993) 11:30 am Ovation Zombieland (2009) Midday Pop Pacific Rim (2013) noon TBS Lethal weapon 2 (1989) 12:55 TMC The 40-year-old virgin (2005) 1 p.m. E! Mathilde (1996) 1 p.m. Free form Mildred Pierce (1945) 1 p.m. TCM Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 2 p.m. AMC X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 2 p.m. FX Lethal weapon 3 (1992) 2:50 p.m. TMC Back to school (1986) 3 p.m. KCOP Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 3 p.m. TBS Million dollar mermaid (1952) 3 p.m. TCM Roxanne (1987) 3:22 p.m. and 10:39 p.m. Again In blister (2007) 3:30 p.m. E! The harder they fall (1956) 4 p.m. KCET Ferris Buellers day off (1986) 4 p.m. AMC Straight out of Compton (2015) 4 p.m. FXX The ant Man (2015) 16:27 United States pulp Fiction (1994) 4:30 p.m. IFC Bridesmaids (2011) 5 pm Well done The Terminator (1984) 5 p.m. Ovation Creed (2015) 5 p.m. VH1 John wick (2014) 5.30pm Syfy Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) 5.30 p.m. TBS The wedding singer (1998) 6 p.m. E! The way back (2020) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax The Godfather (1972) 7 p.m. Showtime Mr. Roberts (1955) 7 p.m. TCM Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. USA The last shift (2020) 19:26 Starz Air Force One (1997) 7:30 p.m. Ovation John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy Creed II (2018) 8 p.m. Epix The dark knight rises (2012) 8 p.m. HBO Lego movie (2014) 8 p.m. Sundance Love story (1939) 8:30 p.m. KVCR The Karate Kid (1984) 9 p.m. AMC Mogambo (1953) 9:15 p.m. TCM Trolls (2016) 9:50 p.m. Free form Her daughter friday (1940) 9:58 p.m. KVCR The Godfather, Part II (1974) 10:00 p.m. Showtime twins (1988) 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mona Lisa (1986) 11:30 p.m. TCM Tarzan (1999) 11:55 p.m. Free form







