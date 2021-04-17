ACLU sues Ashland for arrest of actors – Medford News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News





MPs Michael Hammond and Brady Bjorkland walk away from Juan Anthony “Tony” Sancho after chaining him to a railing in a dry cell at Jackson County Jail. Sancho filed a complaint about his treatment at the prison earlier this week. Photo filed in United States District Court in Medford The United States Civil Liberties Union has filed a $ 2 million lawsuit against police in Ashland, claiming that the April 2019 arrest that preceded an OSF scene, alleged mistreatment at the Jackson County jail were not a lawful arrest. An Oregon ACLU attorney and an ACLU cooperating attorney from Portland have joined the legal team representing Juan Anthony Sancho, who acts under the stage name Tony Sancho. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court, says the actor, who then starred in an Oregon Shakespeare Festival production, was not committing a crime and was increasingly terrified of the escalation of the strength of officers. Sancho separately filed a lawsuit seeking $ 706,000 in damages against claims surrounding Jackson County, supported by jail surveillance video, according to which corrections assistants knelt on Sanchos’ backs and the ‘handcuffed to a floor grid for more than two hours after a 2019 arrest by Ashland police on a charge of resisting arrest that has never been prosecuted. A day before the complaint was filed, Portland attorney Christopher Lundberg, cooperating with Oregon ACLU attorney Kelly Simon, sent a letter to the Ashland city attorney’s office and sent a letter to the attorneys office in the city of Ashland. sought to have a serious discussion with the city, but an ACLU spokesperson said the city declined our offer. The ACLU gave Ashland City attorney David Lohman until noon Friday to sign a document extending the two-year limitation period to allow time for this discussion. Medford lawyer Thomas Armosino, representing the city, responded in an email, we have no comment in light of the threatened litigation. Ashland Police Chief Tighe OMeara referred all comments on the case to the town attorneys office; however, he spoke publicly about Sancho’s April arrest in a July memo and provided video of the arrest by body cam. Sancho was arrested at around 1 a.m. on April 18, 2019, near the corner of Pioneer and East Main streets. Ashland Police responded to a report of a person on the ground and found Sancho mobile but very drunk, according to the memo. Police attempted to take Sancho into custody because he was too intoxicated to take care of himself, but Sancho refused to be handcuffed, OMeara said at the time. Officers arrested him for resisting arrest, but OMeara asked the Jackson County prosecutor’s office not to press charges. “I did this not because I thought the accusation was wrong, but rather because I believed that an important ongoing dialogue and relationship-building effort would be badly served by continuing this lawsuit,” said O’Meara at the time. Contact reporter Nick Morgan at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.







