Hollywood gets tougher noise ordinance, and vacation rentals are the number one reason

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A new Hollywood noise ordinance goes into effect on May 1, and part focuses on vacation rentals.

The owners of North 31st Court in Hollywood can’t wait. They say they never know what kind of night it will be and they say they are tired of the party house.

There are nights when a resident next to the house cannot sleep in her master bedroom because she is pushing the house pool back.

Neighbor Maurice Baum said: It’s a nightmare.

Lila Cifuntes said: You wake up in the middle of the night. Several times. Sometimes there are even drag races on the streets.

The other night there were 11 cars and 15 people and they were in the pool making a lot of noise, said Barry Hauser.

It was the vacation rental on 31st Court that changed this once quiet street.

Residents tell us every night that there are different cars and different people.

You can’t go to a hotel and have parties until 3 or 4 in the morning. They have a period of time, says Baum.

But the countdown is on. On May 1, code enforcement and the Hollywood police will begin enforcing a new strict ordinance.

City of Hollywood communications manager Joann Hussey said the changes were community driven.

The city has heard from resident individuals, businesses and neighborhood associations, Hussey said.

A section of the new ordinance deals directly with vacation rentals. Hollywood now requires that rentals be equipped with a noise level detection device. Warning signs must be posted in the rental warning tenants noise ordinance.

The device itself does not listen to what people say or record. It records the level at which they say it.

Hussey said the data is recorded and should be kept for 180 days and should be available on request from the city.

The noise detection device should alert the landlord to noises emanating from their rental. At night, it doesn’t mean anything louder than 55 decibels. It’s normal conversation or background music.

Rentals in Hollywood must be licensed. And as part of that process, code officers will direct homeowners where to place noise level devices. They may need to have a device near the pool, common areas, or outside of a bedroom, Hussey said it depends on the property.

Residents are still a bit skeptical.

Will this solve the problem? I do not know. But it’s a step in the right direction, Baum said.

Violate noise abatement devices and a vacation rental owner will be fined $ 250 for the first violation and $ 500 for each citation thereafter. The noise ordinance also covers businesses in downtown Hollywood and businesses in Hollywood Beach.

Here are some of the updates made by the City of Hollywood this year for vacation rentals.

On January 20, 2021, the city made a number of significant changes to the existing seasonal rental permit program ordinance. The changes include a requirement that all vacation rental properties in the city of Hollywood must register and obtain a vacation rental license from the city of Hollywood, in addition to obtaining a state license. Additional requirements include:

Installation of a noise level detection device on the property

Display of additional information on site

Reduced occupancy in some cases

Parking restrictions

Additional bin requirements based on capacity

Submission of liability insurance

The city has set a deadline of March 1, 2021 for existing vacation rental operators to comply with these new regulations. Owners are strongly encouraged to review the updated Vacation Rental Licensing Program Ordinance to familiarize themselves with these new regulations to avoid penalties, citations, daily fines, license suspension and / or lapsing. revocation of license.

More information about the noise level detection device can be found below.

The vacation renewal will be equipped with a noise level detection device alerting the owner / representative and tenants to noise emanating from the vacation rental, and (ii) all data produced by this device will be retained for a period of 180 days and made available to the City on request.

A statement informing the occupant that the volume of noise generated in the vacation rental is limited by the city noise ordinance. A noise level detection device alerting the owner / representative and the tenant must be installed in each vacation rental.

The City’s noise ordinance must be fully observed and (iii) the property is monitored by a noise level detection device.