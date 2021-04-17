The Latest Airbender YouTube Channel to Stream a New Original Series





The official Avatar: The Last Airbender YouTube account announces that an original series is coming to the platform to celebrate Earth Day.

A newAvatar: The Last AirbenderThe series arrives on the show’s official YouTube page next week.Avatar: The Last Airbenderwas well received on its original release from 2005 to 2008, as was its back-to-back show,The Legend of Korra, from 2012 to 2014. However, the original series found a new wave of popularity when it came to Netflix last summer. Aside from the books, there were no additions to theAvatarfranchise sinceThe Legend of Korraended in 2014. Netflix surprised fans by announcing live actionAvatar: The Last Airbenderthe series was coming soon, but many were hesitant because of M. Night ShyamalanThe last air Masterbeing a critical flop. The show benefited from havingAvataroriginal designers from on board; however, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the series in August 2020 due to creative differences. Whilemany has lost all faith in NetflixAvatarshow, Nickelodeon announced shortly after Avatar Studios, a division dedicated to expanding the franchise with new movies and TV shows. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Avatar Can Finally Solve The Legend Of Korra Ending There may be few details on what Avatar Studios is developing, butAvatar: The Last AirbenderThe YouTube account just announced that a new series is about to be released to celebrate Earth Day. Very little is known about the show’s subject matter, but the page commented on their post, saying it was a fan-led series and more information would come on Monday. The original caption for the account can be read below: We’re excited to announce our next Earth Day weekend celebration! This 3-day event will feature earth-shattering original videos, daily live broadcast and a new original series exclusively on this channel! It all starts on Earth Day, April 22! Be ready! Toph is already on his way! Although very little is known about the newAvatarshow, it’s likely to revolve around Earth-Benders, maybe even Toph, as it’s released on Earth Day weekend.Many are hoping Avatar Studios will develop a movie / TV show that could act. asAvatar: The Last Airbenderseason 4, but this YouTube series is unlikely to be that project. Something of this magnitude would undoubtedly be shown on TV, as it would gain a lot more attention than a fan-driven series. Even though the new series is fan-driven, that doesn’t mean it won’t be quality entertainment.Avatar: The Last AirbenderBecoming one of Netflix’s biggest surprise hits over the summer, there has been a great desire for more content from the franchise. Avatar: The Last Airbenderoffanbase is known to be incredibly passionate, so there is no doubt that the heart and care will have been put into the series. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the finished product. Next: How New Avatar Movies & Shows Will Be Different From The Original Source:Avatar: The Last Airbender Falcon & Winter Soldier surprise cameo was supposed to debut in Black Widow

