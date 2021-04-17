New music: Eric Church, Greta Van Fleet, Paul McCartney, Norah Jones, more … | Culture & Leisure





Check out this week’s new musical releases (all subject to change) … Album of the week: Country star Eric Church presents his latest work in an ambitious way – two albums, “Heart” (released Friday April 16) and “Soul” (April 23), with his Church Choir’s EP “&” on April 20 (all EMI Nashville). Together, it includes “Heart & Soul” (understood?), 24 tracks recorded during 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina. Not exactly the work of a “desperate man”, is it? Album title of the week: West of Texas, “Heartache, Hangovers & Honky Tonks” (self-published) Did you know?: Cole Quest and the City Pickers of New York is run by the grandson of Woody Guthrie (song by his daughter Nora). The debut EP “Self (En) Titled” (Omnivore) includes a version of “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key”, one of the posthumous collaborations between Grandpa and Billy Bragg. New and remarkable Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (Lava / Republic) Norah Jones, “‘Til We Meet Again” (Blue Note) Brian Kelley, “BK’s Wave Pack” (Warner Music Nashville) The Offspring, “Let the Bad Times Roll” (Concord) Paul McCartney, “McCartney III Imagined” (Capitol) John Pizzarelli, “Better Days Ahead” (Ghostlight) Freda Payne, “Let There Be Love” Polyphonic Spree, “Afflatus” (Good Records Recordings) Portugal. The Man, “Oregon City Sessions” (Approaching AIRballoons / Secretly) Mary Wilson, “Mary Wilson (Expanded Edition)” (Motown / UMe) Also Out: AcebergTM, “Far From Home” (KSoar) Amigo The Devil, “Born Against” (Liars Club) Les Armés, “Ultrapop” (Sargent House) August Burns Red, “Guardian Sessions” (fearless) Autogramm, “No Rules” (Nevado) Avishai Cohen Trio and the Gothenberg Symphony Orchestra, “Two Roses” (Naive / Believe) Jesse Aycock, “Jesse Aycock” (Horton) Black Peaks, “Live at the Brighton Center” (Rise) Tracy Bonham & Melodeon Music House, “Young Maestros Vol. 1” (Melodeon Music House) The brothers brothers, “Calla Lily” (compass) David Cook, “The Looking Glass” (self-published) Cannibal Corpse, “Violence Unimagined” (Metal Blade) Enter Shikari, “Moratorium (Interruption Broadcasts)” (SO) Stephen Flatt, “Cumberland Bones” (Flatt Family Music) Marty Friedman, “Tokyo Jukebox III” (Players Club / Mascot) Hayley Griffiths Band, “Live at T’Blok” (self-published) Holding Absence, “The Biggest Mistake Of My Life” (Sharptone) Engelbert Humperdinck, “Sentiments” (OK! Good) Escape the Fate, “Chemical Warfare” (Better Noise) Fitz, “Head Up High” (Elektra) Jeremiah Fraites, “Piano Piano” (Dualtone) Garage A Trois, “Calm Down Cologne” (royal potato family) Holding Absence, “The Biggest Mistake Of My Life” (SharpTone) iLoveMakonnen, “My Parade” (COR / TAN) Jess Joy, “Patreearchy” (happy noise) Liquid tension experiment, “LTE3” (InsideOutMusic) Frank London, “Ghetto Songs” (Felmay Records) McConnell page, “Maybe we’re the visitors” (key) Midland, “The Sonic Ranch” (Big Machine) Miesha & the Spanks, “Singles” (recorded by vinyl) NEEDTOBREATHE, “Live From the Woods Vol. 2” (Atlantic) John Pizzarelli, “Better Days Ahead” (Ghostlight) The Pineapple Thief, “The Soord Sessions Volumes 1-4” (Kscope) Saint Raymond, “We Forget We Are Dreaming” (Kitchen vinyl) Zach Schmidt, “Raise a Banner” (Boss Dawg) Julia Stone, “Sixty Summers” (BMG) Andy Stott, “Never a Good Time” (Modern Love) Temple balls, “Pyromide” (Borders) AJ Tracey, “Flu Game” (Revenge) Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, Livingstone Brown, “United States of the Spirit” (Manhaton) Two Feet, “Max Marco is dead” (AWAL) The vintage caravan, “Monuments” (Napalm) Vision Video, “Inked In Red” (self-published) Wednesday 13, “Necrophaze – Antidote” (Nuclear Blast) Tauren Wells, “Citizen of Heaven Live” (self-published) While she sleeps, “Sleep Society” (Spinefarm) Why not us, “The good times and the bad” (Atlantic) Arches: Lloyd Cole, “Antidepressant” (earMUSIC) Elvis Costello and the attractions “(Elvis Costello / UMe) Jethro Tull “A (A La Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition” (Rhino / Parlophone) Donna Lewis, “Now in a Minute (25th Anniversary Edition)” (Real Gone) The Living, “The Living: 1982” (Loosegroove) Tim McGraw, Here On Earth Ultimate Edition (Big Machine) Bob Mold, “Distortion: The Best of 1989-2019”, “Distortion: 2008-2019” (Demon) Michael Nesmith, “Different Drum: The Lost RCA Victor Recordings” (Real Gone) Tom Petty, “In Search of Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)” (Warner) Porcupine Tree, “Octane Twisted” (Transmission) Busta Rhymes, “The Coming: 25th Anniversary Edition” (Rhino) SHINee, “Don’t Call Me: Atlantis” (SM Entertainment) Sharon Van Etten, “Epic Ten” (Ba Da Bing) Tammy Wynette, “Only Sometimes Alone” https://www.macombdaily.com/ “Soft Touch” https://www.macombdaily.com/ “Good Love & Heartbreak” https://www.macombdaily.com/ “Even the fort becomes lonely ”(Morello) New video clip: Hayley Griffiths Band, “Live” (self-published) Tim McGraw, Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition (Big Machine)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos