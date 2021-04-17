New music: Eric Church, Greta Van Fleet, Paul McCartney, Norah Jones, more … | Culture & Leisure

Check out this week’s new musical releases (all subject to change) …
Album of the week: Country star Eric Church presents his latest work in an ambitious way – two albums, “Heart” (released Friday April 16) and “Soul” (April 23), with his Church Choir’s EP “&” on April 20 (all EMI Nashville). Together, it includes “Heart & Soul” (understood?), 24 tracks recorded during 28 days in the mountains of North Carolina. Not exactly the work of a “desperate man”, is it?
Album title of the week: West of Texas, “Heartache, Hangovers & Honky Tonks” (self-published)
Did you know?: Cole Quest and the City Pickers of New York is run by the grandson of Woody Guthrie (song by his daughter Nora). The debut EP “Self (En) Titled” (Omnivore) includes a version of “Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key”, one of the posthumous collaborations between Grandpa and Billy Bragg.
New and remarkable
Greta Van Fleet, “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” (Lava / Republic)
Norah Jones, “‘Til We Meet Again” (Blue Note)
Brian Kelley, “BK’s Wave Pack” (Warner Music Nashville)
The Offspring, “Let the Bad Times Roll” (Concord)
Paul McCartney, “McCartney III Imagined” (Capitol)
John Pizzarelli, “Better Days Ahead” (Ghostlight)
Freda Payne, “Let There Be Love”
Polyphonic Spree, “Afflatus” (Good Records Recordings)
Portugal. The Man, “Oregon City Sessions” (Approaching AIRballoons / Secretly)
Mary Wilson, “Mary Wilson (Expanded Edition)” (Motown / UMe)
Also Out:
AcebergTM, “Far From Home” (KSoar)
Amigo The Devil, “Born Against” (Liars Club)
Les Armés, “Ultrapop” (Sargent House)
August Burns Red, “Guardian Sessions” (fearless)
Autogramm, “No Rules” (Nevado)
Avishai Cohen Trio and the Gothenberg Symphony Orchestra, “Two Roses” (Naive / Believe)
Jesse Aycock, “Jesse Aycock” (Horton)
Black Peaks, “Live at the Brighton Center” (Rise)
Tracy Bonham & Melodeon Music House, “Young Maestros Vol. 1” (Melodeon Music House)
The brothers brothers, “Calla Lily” (compass)
David Cook, “The Looking Glass” (self-published)
Cannibal Corpse, “Violence Unimagined” (Metal Blade)
Enter Shikari, “Moratorium (Interruption Broadcasts)” (SO)
Stephen Flatt, “Cumberland Bones” (Flatt Family Music)
Marty Friedman, “Tokyo Jukebox III” (Players Club / Mascot)
Hayley Griffiths Band, “Live at T’Blok” (self-published)
Holding Absence, “The Biggest Mistake Of My Life” (Sharptone)
Engelbert Humperdinck, “Sentiments” (OK! Good)
Escape the Fate, “Chemical Warfare” (Better Noise)
Fitz, “Head Up High” (Elektra)
Jeremiah Fraites, “Piano Piano” (Dualtone)
Garage A Trois, “Calm Down Cologne” (royal potato family)
iLoveMakonnen, “My Parade” (COR / TAN)
Jess Joy, “Patreearchy” (happy noise)
Liquid tension experiment, “LTE3” (InsideOutMusic)
Frank London, “Ghetto Songs” (Felmay Records)
McConnell page, “Maybe we’re the visitors” (key)
Midland, “The Sonic Ranch” (Big Machine)
Miesha & the Spanks, “Singles” (recorded by vinyl)
NEEDTOBREATHE, “Live From the Woods Vol. 2” (Atlantic)
The Pineapple Thief, “The Soord Sessions Volumes 1-4” (Kscope)
Saint Raymond, “We Forget We Are Dreaming” (Kitchen vinyl)
Zach Schmidt, “Raise a Banner” (Boss Dawg)
Julia Stone, “Sixty Summers” (BMG)
Andy Stott, “Never a Good Time” (Modern Love)
Temple balls, “Pyromide” (Borders)
AJ Tracey, “Flu Game” (Revenge)
Robin Trower, Maxi Priest, Livingstone Brown, “United States of the Spirit” (Manhaton)
Two Feet, “Max Marco is dead” (AWAL)
The vintage caravan, “Monuments” (Napalm)
Vision Video, “Inked In Red” (self-published)
Wednesday 13, “Necrophaze – Antidote” (Nuclear Blast)
Tauren Wells, “Citizen of Heaven Live” (self-published)
While she sleeps, “Sleep Society” (Spinefarm)
Why not us, “The good times and the bad” (Atlantic)
Arches:
Lloyd Cole, “Antidepressant” (earMUSIC)
Elvis Costello and the attractions “(Elvis Costello / UMe)
Jethro Tull “A (A La Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition” (Rhino / Parlophone)
Donna Lewis, “Now in a Minute (25th Anniversary Edition)” (Real Gone)
The Living, “The Living: 1982” (Loosegroove)
Tim McGraw, Here On Earth Ultimate Edition (Big Machine)
Bob Mold, “Distortion: The Best of 1989-2019”, “Distortion: 2008-2019” (Demon)
Michael Nesmith, “Different Drum: The Lost RCA Victor Recordings” (Real Gone)
Tom Petty, “In Search of Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)” (Warner)
Porcupine Tree, “Octane Twisted” (Transmission)
Busta Rhymes, “The Coming: 25th Anniversary Edition” (Rhino)
SHINee, “Don’t Call Me: Atlantis” (SM Entertainment)
Sharon Van Etten, “Epic Ten” (Ba Da Bing)
Tammy Wynette, "Only Sometimes Alone" "Soft Touch" "Good Love & Heartbreak" "Even the fort becomes lonely "(Morello)
New video clip:
Hayley Griffiths Band, “Live” (self-published)
Tim McGraw, Here On Earth Ultimate Video Edition (Big Machine)