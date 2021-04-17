Hungarian actress Mari Torocsik, star of ‘Sunshine’, ‘Music Box’ DIes





12:26 PM PDT 04/16/2021



through



Scott Roxborough



She has appeared in more than 170 films and was an iconic figure in cinema in Eastern Europe after World War II.

Mari Torocsik, the Hungarian actress who appeared in Istvn Szab’s Sunshine and Costa-Gavras’Music Box, died on Friday after a long illness, the Hungarian National Film Institute confirmed. She was 85 years old. An emblematic figure of her native country, where many consider her to be the greatest actress of modern Hungarian cinema, Torocsik has appeared in more than 170 films, starting with her debut in 1956 in Merry-Go-Round by Zoltn Fbri, she was chosen while still in her first year at the Budapest Theater and Film Academy for her last role in the 2017 drama Aurora borealis: szaki fny,by director Mrta Mszros. Her debut, which premiered in Cannes, caught the attention of a young François Truffaut, then still a film journalist, who declared that the 20-year-old actress was unknowingly “the greatest. star of the festival ”. Her role as Mari, a peasant woman engaged to marry a wealthy landowner but in love with a poor member of a farming collective, made her an instant star at home. From 1958 to 1961, while finishing her studies, she acted in 10 feature films and became the face of post-war Hungarian cinema. Torocsik was a regular at Cannes, where she appeared in the Jury Prize winner of Kroly Makk Love (1971) as the wife of a political prisoner who takes care of his stepmother and keeps the truth about her son to the old woman, telling him that he is abroad in New York to make a movie. (It’s a concept German director Wolfgang Becker would echo in his 2003 comedy-drama Goodbye Lenin! in which a son, played by Daniel Brhl, keeps the truth about the fall of the Berlin Wall from his ailing socialist mother). Torocsik won the honor of Best Actress at Cannes in 1976 for Mrs. Dery Where are you? by Gyula Mar, in which she played a 19th-century Hungarian stage actress. Cannes screened Love in its Cannes Classics program in 2016 and Merry-go-round in 17, introducing a new generation of Torocsik. The international audience also knew the actress from Fbris The boys of rue Paul (1968) and Makk’s Cat game (1975), both Oscar nominees. His greatest roles in English have come in films linked to Hungary’s past: in Costa-Gavras’Music Box (1989), about a Hungarian-American immigrant accused of being a war criminal, she starred alongside Jessica Lange and Armin Mueller-Stahl and in the Hungarian family epic Szabs Sunshine(1999), which featured an ensemble cast that included Ralph Fiennes, Rosemary Harris, and Rachel Weisz. She was married to directors Gyula Bodrogi from 1956 until their divorce in 1964 and March 1973 until her death in 2013.







