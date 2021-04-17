Entertainment
West Hollywood residents say new digital billboard on Sunset Strip lights up their homes 24 hours a day – CBS Los Angeles
WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) A new digital billboard is now lighting up the Sunset Strip, but residents living nearby say it lights up their apartments and is way too bright.
The massive silver-paneled digital billboard, named the West Hollywood Sunset Spectacular, is the newest addition along Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The screens lit up a few weeks ago after years of planning.
“When they turned it on, all the lights went on in my living room, my dining room and my kitchen window and the pictures and colors are hung on my wall every night,” said Jerome Cleary, a West Hollywood resident.
Cleary took videos of the new billboard at night. He lives a block and a half away just north of the Sunset Strip and didn’t think he would be affected by the new sign.
“I have the lights coming in red,” he says. “I didn’t expect to live like this and have light pollution like this.”
Yegi Hedayat lives right across from the billboard in the Shoreham Villas and says the flashing lights come on all night.
“I just noticed that the lights keep flashing,” Hedayat said. “When I was in my kitchen washing the dishes, I noticed that it was on.”
Neighbors say they would like to see the sign turned off for at least a few hours.
The owners of the Orange Barrel Media digital billboard say they listened to these concerns early on in the project and continue to make adjustments.
“Since that time we have used a lot of dimmers, well according to the guidelines set out in our contract,” said Pete Scantland, CEO of Orange Barrel Media. “We are absolutely committed to working with residents to try to get it right.”
West Hollywood City Councilor John DAmico said the sign was part of a seven-year plan to reinvent billboard culture along Sunset Blvd.
There are currently designs for 20 more digital billboards that will be added.
“It’s going to be like a little Las Vegas here,” Hedayat said.
The Sunset Spectacular billboard will also feature works by local artists and messages from non-profit organizations.
“(It) sets a new ambition for what a sign can be in the 21st century,” said Scantland.
Cleary says he’s paying a lot of money for his point of view and hopes he won’t have to give it up.
“I don’t want to live like a prisoner with everything stranded,” Cleary said.
DAmico said each of these signs would bring in up to $ 500,000 per year for the city and that they would go through a strict and lengthy approval process.
