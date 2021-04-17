Oscars: producers reveal plans for unprecedented before and after specials





Performances of the nominated songs will be shown during the pre-show, rather than during the main show, and the winning statuettes will be engraved during the post-show.

Breaking with tradition, this year’s Best Original Song nominated at this year’s Oscars will be shown during the Oscar pre-show, not the main ceremony itself, the producers of the 93rd Academy Awards announced on Friday. The performances will be pre-recorded ahead of the April 25 television broadcast. “Fight for yourself” (Judas and the Black Messiah), “Hear my voice” (The Chicago 7 trial), “I do (Seen)” (Life to come) and “Speak now” (One night in Miami) will be shot on the Dolby Family Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while “Husavik” (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga) will come from Husavik, Iceland. The advantage of handling performances this way: the five nominated songs can be performed in their entirety. They will showcase the talents of non-nominees Molly sandn; nominated for the first time Celestial, HER, Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini and Daniel Pemberton; and nominated 12 times Diane warren. “We have developed some serious pre-game and post-game actions to improve our main event,” said the producers of the Oscars broadcast. Jesse collins, Stacey Sher and Steven soderbergh said in a statement. “Our suggestion is just to log in for the whole shebang, otherwise you’ll miss out on something really unexpected and fun.” The 90-minute Oscar preview, Oscars: in the spotlight, which premieres on ABC at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT, will be hosted by actors Ariana DeBose (Hamilton) and Lil rel howery (Bad trip) and highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night out and give fans a taste of the party. The show will also feature a special appearance by DJ Tara. After the Oscars telecast ended, a post-show,Oscars: After Dark, will air on ABC. Hosted by actors Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s black background) and Andrew Rannells (Prom), it will broadcast the essential moments of the ceremony, show the winners engraved with their statuettes and offer interviews led by the critic Elvis mitchell. Both specials will be produced by Michael antinoro and David Chamberlin, alongside producers Collins, Sher and Soderbergh.







