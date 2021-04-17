I was the first Bollywood actor to make a career in Hollywood





Poster of the iconic series “Sandokan” by Kabir Bedi, which caused a sensation in Italy.

(Archives of Kabir Bedi)













You say Hollywood devastated you. For all the success I’ve had in Hollywood including Ashanti with Michael Caine, the James Bond movie that gave me fans all over the world, including Love glory and beauty, at the end of the day, Hollywood wasn’t writing roles for Indians. They wouldn’t dare paint a white actor black, but brown is fine, diversity was not a problem then. At the end of a certain period, I ran out of money, I made bad investments, I had personal tragedies and it got to a point where I was completely devastated. Those years when I wasn’t able to get roles, they stole everything from me. But I returned to Italy and was given a job. I returned to India and found a job. I was able to rebuild myself from the ruins. What are the great stories that you left out? The breakdown of my relationship with my second wife Ixchel (Susan Leigh) in America. You haven’t spoken about the conflict with your daughter Pooja over your apartment at Beach House, a controversy that has been covered in the press. Wasn’t this an opportunity for you to tell your version? This fight is long over. Pooja and I have a great relationship today. So I prefer not to discuss what went wrong. Read also: The many lives of Charles Sobhraj What do you advise actors to obtain international roles? Most of the actors doing it internationally have played big roles in their own countries that somehow catch the fancy of people in America or Europe. My big break came when Alyque Padamsee threw me into Girish Karnads play on Tughlaq, the mad king of the 14th century. The room opened with me, standing in the middle of the stage with the light from above on me, completely naked. The point was, I was wearing a langote, but the audience didn’t see it. They were amazed; not everyone could stop talking about my butt. It reached the ears of Italians when they came to Bombay in search of a tall, athletic, preferably bearded, actor who could play the lead role of the pirate in the Sandokan series. They found me and the rest, as they say, is history. I was the first Bollywood actor to have a career in Hollywood. I didn’t become a star, but I was a respectable actor who played a lot of roles, which made me fans all over the world. Stories that I have to tell releases April 19. Sonya Dutta Choudhury is the author of Career rules & the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a book subscription service. Also read: ‘Joji’ review: Macbeth in the Covid era

