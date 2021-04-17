Actor John Walker says Chris Evans Shield was a lot heavier than his





Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker in Falcon and Winter Soldier, says Chris Evans’ shield was heavier than that of the Disney + show.

Wyatt Russell, who plays John Walker on Disney + Falcon and the Winter Soldier, says Chris Evans’ Captain America shield is heavier than his. In the new show, Walker is an American soldier who was recently selected to take on the role of Captain America after Steve Rogers retired. He was selected for the role because of his achievements on the battlefield and his overall physical prowess. Before leaving the role of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers handed the shield to Sam Wilsoncodename Falconto to take the title. However, in the first episode of Falcon and the Winter SoldierWilson relinquished the title before he could even formally accept it, and the US government appointed John Walker to the post. Rogers and Walker have similar builds, but, aside from the fact that Walker had not received any Super Soldier Serum prior to assuming the role, they have a lot of differences. In the real world, Russell notices a difference in their accessories. Related: Where The Wakandans Took Zemo & How He Set Up Thunderbolts Talk with wonder today Russell said the shield he used on the show is much lighter than the one Chris Evans used when he played the role. He says: The shield before this one was apparently heavier. Chris Evans had to lift a much heavier shield than me. He solved all the problems. Elsewhere during the question-and-answer session, in which fans posed questions to Russell via their Twitter accounts, Russell says the character he plays on the show is the opposite of how he is in real life. When asked to describe Falcon and the Winter Soldierin three words, he says “exciting, action-packed and human. “Seems about right. When it comes to the world on the show, Cap and John Walker both worked with the same shield, but as mostly evidenced by Episode Four, there’s a big difference in their personalities. At the end of Falcon and Winter SoldierThis episode, Walker committed a crime that pretty much goes against everything the original Captain America stood for, and in episode five he is forced to face the consequences of his actions. Meanwhile, Falcon and Winter Soldier still have to contend with both helping Falcon’s family finances and stopping Flag-Smashers leader Karli Morgenthau. After a fifth episode that ended on a cliffhanger,Falcon and the Winter Soldierput things in place for an epic finale. Morgenthau played his last card and Falcon stepped up his training while learning one of Steve Rogers’ original moves. He also just opened a special Wakanda people package. Fans don’t know what’s in the box for sure, but regardless, it will definitely help him in his final showdown with Morgenthau and his team of Super Soldiers. Next: Every Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Egg In Episode 5 Source: wonder Invincible: Omni-Man costume reveals his biggest weakness

