Will Hollywood take a stand on workplace bullying? Ray Fisher and others speak out





Two recent articles from The Hollywood Reporter examine the toxic work environment in Hollywood. In one, actor Ray Fisher spoke of being abused while working on Justice League with Joss Whedon. Fisher was thrilled to portray Cyborg, the first black superhero in the DC Comics Cinematic Universe. The film’s original director Zack Snyder had to leave mid-production due to a family tragedy, and Fisher clashed with Whedon, the new director who cut Cyborgs’ part and insisted Fisher say that a slogan he felt was not appropriate. Fisher said other actors were having issues with Whedon as well, but Warner Bros. seemed more interested in protecting senior leaders than hearing their concerns. In the new version of the film, Zack Snyders Justice League, Fisher has a bigger part. In another room of the Hollywood Reporter, former staff members of famous producer Scott Rudin have publicly declared his abusive behavior. Rudin’s reputation as a toxic bully has long been documented in the industry, but it can be a tipping point as more and more come forward to speak out against his abuses, including sending a assistant at the hospital after Rudin smashed a laptop screen on the assistant’s hand. . Rudin is also a Broadway producer, and at least one performer in one of his shows says she won’t be returning to work for him. Karen Olivo (Broadways Moulin Rouge!) Said in a Instagram video, The silence on Scott Rudin? Unacceptable. Unacceptable. This is the easiest, all of you. It’s a monster. It should be obvious. Those of you who say you’re afraid, what are you afraid of? As the Oscars approach, Rubin’s collaborators could be asked about him at press events. Rudin produced the Oscar nominated film The Trial of the Chicago 7 and worked on several projects with that director, Aaron Sorkin. Rudin is also expected to have an upcoming project with Best Actress nominee Frances McDormand. Rudin is not an employee of a company, so he cannot be fired, but bad luck if the talent refuses to work with him.







