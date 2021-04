Paper will be the theme of the Longyear exhibition | Entertainment News

The Longyear Gallery of Margaretville will open its new exhibition Of Paper / On Paper, featuring 20 artists from Longyear, on Saturday, April 17. It will be accompanied by a collective exhibition of works of art by all the other members of the Longyear Gallery and will be on display until May 9. A first exhibition of its kind at the Longyear Gallery, Of Paper / On Paper, presents works by Robert Axelrod, Marcia Clark, Gail Freund, Elaine Grandy, Louise Kalin, Hedi Kyle, Meg Leveson, Helane Levine-Keating, Patrice Lorenz, Alethea Maguire, Frank Manzo, Helene Manzo, Gary Mayer, Elaine Mayes, Richard Kirk Mills, Wayne Morris, Victoria Scott, Amy Silberkleit, Gerda van Leeuwen and Corneel Verlaan. Each artist chose a work to display that showcases the variety of ways paper can be crucial to the final product, the presenters said in a press release. In drawing, painting, photography, engraving, sculpture, mixed media or pure paper pulp, the artists of Longyear show how paper shapes expression. Paper, being plant fibers born in a slurry of water, carries a variety of meanings: it can be rich and tactile or cheap like a newspaper, heavier than canvas or as fragile as fabric, Mills said in the release. . It can provide brightness to the transparent color or darkness from where the light emerges. It is easily cut and folded or shaped, even pulverized. Of Paper / On Paper will perform from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Exhibitions at the Future Longyear Gallery include two solo exhibitions featuring Longyear artists Deborah Ruggiero and Gary Mayer, from May 14 to June 7, followed by two individual exhibitions featuring Marilyn Silver and Gerda van Leeuwen, from June 12 to July the 5th. member group show. The Longyear Gallery is located on the ground floor of Commonsat 785 Main St. in Margaretville. The gallery will be limited to the parking lot entrance and all visitors will have to wear masks and social distances. There will be no reception of traditional artists. For more information visit www.longyeargallery.org, email [email protected] or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos