The actor-filmmaker fallout that has affected major Bollywood films in recent times

Dharma Productions sacking Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 is one of the biggest fallout between a popular actor and a big producer that Bollywood has seen in recent times. The sequel to Dostana was announced by Karan Johar with great fanfare, and Kartik had already started filming for her. The film was Kartik’s first professional association with the producer. In an industry where maintaining good relationships is important, especially if you don’t belong to either side, this incident is definitely a shock.

Actors replacing themselves due to conflicting dates or personal reasons are routine business. But things go wrong when there is a difference of interest or accusations of unprofessionalism. Here are a few examples from the recent past where actors and directors argued over big projects.

Hrithik Roshan replaces Aamir Khan in Vikram Vedha

Aamir Khan abandoned Vikram Vedha and was replaced by Hrithik Roshan. Reports say Aamir loved the original version and was keen to star in the film, but requested a lot of changes to make it a China-friendly film. A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir wanted to turn it into the quintessential Hong Kong-based gangster drama, making the story more user-friendly for the Chinese market, in order to reap additional gains.

Sonu Sood has left Manikarnika

Sonu Sood left the film after Kangana Ranaut took over as director. Sonu had said that original director Krish was a good friend he had known for several years and that he didn’t agree with his being replaced halfway. Sonu had also requested dailies of the parts he had shot and saw that important parts of his role had been cut. He refused to take the photo again. In an interview with Barkha Dutts Mojo Story he said, I told him (Kangana) that she was a great friend of mine but I’m not comfortable filming what she asks me to do, j I said okay with the previous script and director. but I would like to quit this project.

Rekha replaced by Tabu in Fitoor

Rekha was to play the role of Begum Hazrat Jaan Mahal in Fitoor. However, she didn’t like the way the role was shaping up, so she decided to quit after filming for some parts. Director Abhishek Kapoor in an interview with PTI had said during the film that they realized they saw things differently. This is why they decided amicably to separate.

Aditya Roy Kapoor replaced in Ek Villain sequel

The sequel to Ek Villain would have been Aditya Roy Kapoor and Mohit Suris’ third film after Malang and the 2013 film Aashiqui 2. Mumbai Mirror reported that there were several creative disagreements between Mohit and Aditya, as a result of which they decided to go their separate ways. The two were once good friends, but that definitely affected the equation, the source said. Arjun Kapoor is making the film now.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham’s role, Romeo Akbar Walter, was planned with Sushant Singh Rajput in mind. Posters were also designed with the actor in the center of attention. But due to scheduling conflicts, Sushant was forced to withdraw from the film, leaving producer Bunty Walia and director Robbie Grewal in shock and scrambling to find a replacement. They had completed most of the preparation and were ready to roll. We signed Sushant in February and had her dates as well. His sudden exit was a shock to us, especially Robbie, as he nodded straight away, Bunty told the Mumbai Mirror.

Insha-Allah of Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sidelined

In August 2019, Salman Khan tweeted to say that Insha-Allah had been “pushed”: “The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will always see you at Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!” This one was also a shock. A source told ETimes that Bhansali only told Salman the first half of the film, skipping the climax. Apparently, the actor and director argued over the script, resulting in Inshaa-Allah being postponed indefinitely. Insha-Allah is said to have reunited Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after 11 years.

