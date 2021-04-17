Entertainment
Colton Underwood could be featured after going gay: why there are backlashes
Colton Underwood, a former leader on The single person, went gay in a very public way this week in ainterview with Robin Roberts, host of Good Morning America. As the news spread, reports that Netflix was working with Underwood on a reality show that follows his life as an openly gay man. “I’m gay. And I accepted that earlier this year and dealt with it,” Underwood told Roberts on Wednesday. “I am the happiest and healthiest of my life.”
Some people face considerable obstacles on their way out, and Underwood shared his. “I ran away from myself for a long time. I hated myself for a long time,” he told Roberts.
The response to Underwood’s revelation has been overwhelmingly favorable, with many – including Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy who is openly gay, and alumni and producers from the popular longtime reality TV show – applauding Underwood, 29 for his honesty and sending messages of pride and solidarity.
“I’m so proud of you that I was finally able to share and live your truth,” tweeted Tayshia Adams, who appeared in her season of the series and went on to star in her own season of The Bachelorette, another show in ABC’s reality dating franchise.
But Underwood’s alleged past treatment of Cassie Randolph, the woman he picked for his bachelor’s season, complicated reactions. After the couple broke up in 2020, Randolph, 25, got a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. She said he placed a tracking device on her car, sent her harassing texts and showed up uninvited at her Los Angeles apartment and her parents’ home. According toTMZ, she subsequently rejected the restraining order and demanded that the police investigation be dropped.
Following Underwood’s GMA reveal, Varietyreported that Netflix is preparing a reality show that looks at Underwood’s life as an openly gay man, and now a Change.org A petition is circulating urging Netflix to cancel these plans. The petition has over 10,000 signatures as of Friday morning.Online petitions have no real power, but they serve as a barometer of public opinion.
“Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform because of his abusive, manipulative and dangerous behavior,” says the petitioner.
One of the petitioners wrote: “I am a survivor of stalking, and it loathes me to see someone like this on a platform like they haven’t done anything wrong. I will absolutely cancel my Netflix subscription if you continue with this. “
The petition is also linked to a Reddit thread offering a link to documents in the Randolph-Underwood case.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a representative for Underwood said the reality star had no comment.
Here’s more on Colton Underwood and the complex reactions to his coming out and the possibility of him getting his own show.
Who is Colton Underwood?
Colton Underwood was born in Indianapolis and raised in Illinois, where he played college football at Illinois State University. The bachelor made him sound like a professional football player, but if you’ve never heard of him, there’s a reason. Underwood was signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Diego Chargers in 2014, but retired before the start of the season. He briefly played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders practice teams, but never appeared in a real NFL game.
His love life brought him much more fame than his sports career. Even before The Bachelor, Underwood as of gymnast Aly Raisman, Olympic gold medalist. This relationship also made headlines, and the couple themselves attended the Golden Globe Awards together in 2017. They broke up later that year.
His single life
Underwood first appeared as Becca Kufrin’s season contestant of The Bachelorette in 2018. He was eventually eliminated but appeared again on the franchise’s spinoff show, Bachelor in Paradise. By now, he had become a fan favorite, and the show’s producers chose him in the title role of The Bachelor for the show’s 2019 season, passing him off as “the virgin bachelor.” Underwood chose California speech therapist Cassie Randolph, but did not propose a marriage to her in the finale.
Police participation after the show
Underwood and Randolph dated for a year before their May 2020 breakup. She applied for the restraining order this fall, before dismissing it and asking that the police investigation be dropped.
“We were both able to come to a private agreement to address all of Cassie’s concerns,” Underwood told TMZ at the time. “I don’t believe Cassie did anything wrong in asking for the restraining orders and I also believe that she acted in good faith.”
Go out and Cassie
Underwood ToldGood Morning America that Randolph didn’t know he was gay. He also said he would like to apologize to his ex-girlfriend, and although he did not address the restraining order directly, admitted: “I made mistakes at the end of That relation.” Following the interview, many Reddit users expressed their support for Randolph and shared their own stories of harassment by former partners.
Some have also expressed offense to Underwood suggesting any connection between past harassing behavior and confusion over his sexuality.
“As a gay man,” one Reddit user wrote, “I find it all abhorrent. I spent my fair share of time in the closet and coming to terms with my sexuality. It’s always something I work on, to be absent and proud.
“His behavior being excused because he was gay is wrong. It portrays this image that locked up gay men are what, unstable but healed on the way out? That his actions were excusable because he was gay? I am confused by the story. I am insulted. “
If the reality show happens, a source told Variety she would focus on Underwood’s love life and finding out about her sexuality as a gay man. American magazinereported which Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy was spotted filming with Underwood. Kenworthy came out as gay in 2015.
Underwood’s coming out might even come back to the show that made him famous. Unnamed license sources ToldTMZ that Underwood’s release sparked an internal discussion among the show’s producers about whether to kick off a gay season of the show.
