In March of this year, Ajay Devgn took to his social media profile by sharing a cryptic post in which he asked fans and viewers to refer to him not as Ajay Devgn but as Sudarshan. At that time, reports claimed that the post was a promotion for its soon to be launched webshow which would also mark the debut of Devgns OTT. Now a few weeks later and Bollywood Hungama managed to get details about the Devgns show. In fact, a well-placed industry insider tells us that said show will be a remake of the British TV series Luther.

Commenting on the same, the insider flips the beans, saying: Yes, Ajay will be making his OTT debut with the Luther remake which is being produced jointly by BBC India and Applause Entertainment. Once ready, the show will air on Disney + Hotstar, and an official announcement for the show will take place next week. Ask the source for more details on the show’s cast and he adds: The original is a psychological crime thriller with Idris Elba playing the lead role. Considering the seriousness and gravity required for the role, Ajay was perfectly suited for the remake. Besides Devgn, the remake will also feature a leading female role just like the original, and the buzz is that Ileana DCruz has been approached for said role.

If that was not all, we also hear that said show will be directed by Rajesh Mapuskar who directed the 2012 film. Ferrari Ki Sawaari and the film 2016 Fan. While the details of what to expect are still sketchy, given the script for the original UK TV show Luther, we can expect the remake to feature Devgn undercover as an investigator to resolve issues. crimes.

