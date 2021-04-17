99-song star Ehan Bhat says AR Rahman gave him advice on how to stay away from Bollywood vices

Ehan Bhat, who is making his debut with the first production of AR Rahmans 99 Songs, was chosen from among 750 people who auditioned for the role. Speaking about the organic process by which he landed the film, he said he got a call months after his audition, informing him he was shortlisted.

However, Ehan was going to have a surprise. But when I got there, I wasn’t shortlisted. To my surprise, they told me, you make the movie. I had so many emotions at the same time. They said I should call my parents and I thought, Mazaak nahi kar rahe, asli mein hai (this is no joke). That’s how I got the movie, he says.

Before he started filming, Ehan learned to play the piano for a year, to look convincing on screen. He plays a musician whose dreams are frowned upon by the father of the woman he loves. You see, this is AR Rahmans’ debut film and is based on music. You can’t just take just any actor and say, okay, this is the shooting schedule and you have to be on set. It takes a lot of preparation, and since you play a musician, you need to familiarize yourself with the instruments you are going to play in the movie, he said.

You don’t want a musician to say, hey, that the actor pulled the wrong chord or that isn’t genuine or he could have done a better job. Him, being a perfectionist, it was his idea to put me in his college in Chennai to learn the piano. I trained every day for a period of a year, he added.

Ehan, who comes from a family of doctors and engineers, said pursuing an acting career was prohibited. At first I lied to my parents and told them such a director calls me, they want me and trust me, so let me go. My parents thought I was crazy. It’s a whole world there, why would our son have the opportunity to become an actor? But you have to believe in yourself, no one else will. It was all me. I believed in my vision, he said.

After arriving in Mumbai, Ehan got a taste of the struggle an aspiring actor is going through. It was a struggle for food, I had to struggle to pay the rent, I had nights when I had to eat Maggi for dinner. I had to look at the price tags for everything during this lengthy period. But it never occurred to me that the principal yahaan se jaunga toh khali haath jaunga (I will come back empty-handed). I have always been determined ki kuch karke hi jaunga (that I will achieve something). My will made me stay here and focus on the right things, he said.

Ehan explained how his mentor, AR Rahman, who also co-wrote 99 songs, lived with the film for a decade. He’s been there and he’s been involved in everything from the casting to the singers, from the directing to the dialogue, and everything. It’s like her baby.

Speaking about their relationship, Ehan said: It could easily have been a producer and actor relationship, but with him it was quite different. If he had a brother, he would treat him the same way he treated me. He went beyond 99 songs.

Whenever I met him in those four years, he never praised me for my acting or said anything about my character or 99 songs. The only thing we would talk about is how to be a good human, how to be an inspiration, how to stay away from the vices of the entertainment industry, and how to work hard. I learned all of this from him and even after the movie ends, I have a role model for life, he added.

Also read: Pooja Bedi, Slammed for ‘Flaunting Privilege’ in Goa as ‘Thousands Die’, Responds to Criticism

Ehan explained what he meant when he said AR Rahman gave him advice on tackling the vices of Bollywood. They say some people can’t handle success. Maybe he was predicting that if I got famous in life, I would risk falling for the vices. If you have the fame that follows you, you sometimes forget your roots and where you come from, and you indulge in activities that no longer serve you in your profession. Maybe he meant I should stay focused and grounded, he said.

99 songs hit theaters on Friday, amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, Ehan is more relieved than skeptical about the film’s release. He explained, I should be worried but somehow I’m not. It’s a long delayed project because of Covid and the things that came before it. Until it’s over, it’s not good for my mental health. There isn’t a day that I don’t think about this movie – kya hoga, kab release hogi, pasand aayegi ya nahi aayegi (what will happen, when will it be released, that people like or not). As long as the public does not decide its fate, I will not be able to let go.

Anyway, I just want it to air. I might sound selfish here, but I just want it out because it’s been a long wait. It’s been two years now and this is my first film. I just pray day by day that it will come out. Finally, he comes out and that’s the only thing that matters to me, he added.