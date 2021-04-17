Viveks actor goes missing: AR Rahman, SJ Suryah and Radikaa Sarathukar are heartbroken by the loss





Vivek was admitted to a Chennai-based hospital on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. It received the first identification and was then placed under ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support.

The news of actor Viveks’ disappearance came as a huge shock to the people of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He was admitted to SIIMS Hospital in Chennai after complaining of discomfort. However, the hospital statement in the early hours of Saturday revealed that the actor had failed to respond to treatment and had died. Shocked by her passing, celebrities in the Kollywood industry took to social media and paid tribute. AR Rahman wrote on his Twitter space, @Actor_Vivek I can’t believe you’ve left us. Radikaa Sarathukumar wrote on her Twitter space, Shocked Beyond Words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you continue to rush through my memories. My heart goes out to your family, dear friend # RIp .. Director Thiru wrote, Can’t believe it. RIP Vivek sir. Check out the Tweets here: @Actor_Vivek I can’t believe you have left us .. May you rest in peace .. you have entertained us for decades .. ARRahman # 99 Songs (@arrahman) April 17, 2021 #Vivek Mr.

Shocking and still unable to believe this legend is no more

Memories of working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured.

My sincere condolences to the family Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) April 17, 2021 OMG … can’t believe I woke up to this legendary abt shocking news @Actor_Vivek Mr. Heartbreaking.. The greatest comedian of our time who has always incorporated a social message into his COMEDY I have always been his unconditional fan U wl will live in our hearts forever dear sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm DEVI SRI PRASAD (hisThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021 I can’t believe this. RIP Vivek sir. Thiru (dir_thiru) April 17, 2021 Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek . So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you continue to rush through my https://t.co/I0HXr6yYPc the heart goes out to your family,#RIP Dear friend. Radikaa Sarathkumar (realradikaa) April 17, 2021 Maaperum kalaignane Manam udaindhu ponen Periya izhappu …. yenna nadakkindradhu ???? #TO TEAR APART pic.twitter.com/x9jEtuXkr8 SJ Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) April 17, 2021 Read also: Actor Vivek dies at 59 in Chennai hospital; Shocked fans offer emotional tributes Music composer Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter space and expressed how shocked he was to hear the news. He wrote, OMG … can’t believe I woke up to this shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir The greatest heartbreaking comedian of our time who has always incorporated a social message into his COMEDY I have always been his unconditional FAN. Sir. SJ Suryah called it a huge loss and said he was unable to believe what had happened. Calling him a great actor, SJ Suryah expressed his disbelief. Vivek took her first hit of COVID 19 on Thursday and urged people to do the same. X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos