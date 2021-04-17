Austin’s New Organic Pizza Snack Gets Backing from Big Hollywood Star





Austin-based frozen pizza brand gets some dough and creative direction from one of Hollywood’s most famous movie stars. Scarlett Johansson, one of the film industry’s highest paid and most respected actresses, partners with local brand Snow days, a range of healthier frozen comfort foods anchored by its grain-free pizza bites. As part of the new deal, Black Widow herself will become an investor in HumanCo, the Snow Days holding company, and join the Snow Days team as Creative Director, helping with product development and the growth of the company. mark, according to an April 14 statement. The Snow Days brand that makes its 100% organic pizzas with no added sugars, preservatives, grains or fake ingredients, but with flavors that remind comfort food lovers of a childhood favorite that just launched in March, drawing in Johanssons attention from the start. go. Eating the foods we love and love to share with our families doesn’t have to make us feel physically bad or contribute to food guilt, says the award-winning actress. I am very happy to partner with HumanCo and Snow Days to help bring this scalable comfort food to the table. HumanCos’ commitment to healthy flavors is one that I am proud to support and reflects my own concern for complete well-being. Snow Days Pizza Bites are made with cassava flour, grass-fed animal mozzarella, and each serving contains seven different fruits and vegetables. The company points out that the product is made only with ingredients that can be found on organic farms and in nature. The new product is currently shipping to stores across 50 U.S. states, and Johanssons’ involvement is likely to create more interest in Snow Days as the brand takes off. Scarlett Johansson is, and continues to be, one of the most recognizable names in culture today, says Jason H. Karp, Founder and CEO of HumanCo. While his acting accolades speak for [themselves], we are thrilled to partner with Scarlett because of her genuine and human connection to what we do at HumanCo. As a working mom who always strives to stay healthy and balance her career and dropping out of school, she is the perfect partner for Snow Days. His commitment to brand values, his very conscious lifestyle and fanatic love of comfort foods will no doubt help us bring Snow Days to a larger audience who thought or feared they could no longer enjoy the foods they loved. in the old days.







