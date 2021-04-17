Entertainment
Horoscope for Saturday 04/17/21 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 – April 18): Complete this app. It may seem like a futile exercise, but you won’t believe how things will change.
TAURUS. (April 19 – May 19): Someone who encouraged you to take risks is now thinking about it better. But just because he’s lost his temper doesn’t mean you should. Keep doing what you are doing.
GEMINI. (May 20 – June 19): Don’t give up now when you’re about to make a breakthrough. Today’s Mars / Jupiter trine ensures that justice will be served – and in your favor!
CANCER. (June 20 – July 21): One question can illuminate or thwart. It all depends on what is behind the request. Be open, but wary, to questions from others.
LEO. (July 22 – August 21): Sometimes all it takes is one obstacle to boost your motivation. You were pretty uncommitted before, but now you are determined to see it through.
VIRGIN. (August 22 – September 21): perplexed? Take out half of the theories you applied to the situation and you will see its true form take shape.
BALANCE. (September 22 – October 21): Don’t assume you’re left out. If anything, you play a central role in future projects. Things are silent as some details need to be confirmed first.
SCORPIO. (October 22 – November 20): You may be accused of a conflict of interest. Choose your words carefully, because someone is trying to use them against you.
SAGITTARIUS. (Nov 21 – Dec 20): Planning to transfer schools, departments or funds? Now is the time to do it. You’ll also get an incentive you didn’t even know about.
CAPRICORN. (December 21 – January 18): Cam you take two odd parts and fit them into one idea? This is not as impossible as it sounds and would strengthen the outlook.
AQUARIUS. (January 19 – February 17): What started when others asked for advice is now turning into a situation where you are more involved than you want to be. Backpedal now while you can.
PISCES. (February 18 – March 19): You may need to reverse some recent decisions, but it’s worth it if it means doing the right thing.
