Unlike Bollywood, catwalk trends are forgotten after a season, while street style looks have an even shorter expiration date. What truly remains in our collective memory decades later are the iconic styles of the films. Whether it is Rajas (Rishi Kapoor) print shirts from Police officer or Raj Aryan Malhotras (Shah Rukh Khan) sweater-over-shoulder look of Mohabbatein, these characters have become cult style icons. Here you’ll find a list of the most stylish Bollywood movies featuring the best male cuts the cinema has had to offer.

21 Most Stylish Bollywood Movies Of All Time

1. Andaz (1949)

For a guide on how a two piece suit / tuxedo should fit, just watch the movie Andaz. Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are seen scene after scene donning tight fitting costumes like a boss. The best part is, these adjustments would look quite comfortable in 2021.

2. Johny Mera Naam (1970)

Dev Anand, the OG style god of Bollywood, was called Indias Gregory Peck for a reason. Choose one of his films and you will see that the actor knew the power of props. Johny Mera Naam was no different. We love this one for its bright jackets and printed scarves.

3. Bobby (1973)

While most people would think of Police officer for Dimple Kapadias polka dot blouses and mini skirts, it’s hard to ignore the Rishi Kapoors styling game. Think oversized sunglasses, flared pants and loud shirts. And then there’s Kapoors following look from the hit song, Main Shayar Toh Nahin.

4. Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Bold scarves, floppy hats, and bell-shaped pants: This movie took the bohemian theme and worked with it. Of course, that helped the dashing Dev Anand get the lead.

5. Aradhana (1969)

This is Sharmila Tagores’ film. Without a doubt. But in the few scenes that Rajesh Khanna appears, his styling play is a treat to watch. He looks just as good in his Indian Air Force uniform as he does in a turtleneck sweater with a Dhaka topi while serenating Sharmila Tagore.

6. Don (1978)

You’ve probably seen Amitabh Bachchans put on. It was the third highest grossing film in the year it was released and since then we’ve seen several remakes hit the big screen. We would give extra points to the original for the Bachchans costume alone. From three-piece suits with wide cuffs to flared pants and bow ties, Bachchan looked suave in every scene.

7. Raja Jaani (1972)

There is nothing really revolutionary about the script of this one. Raja (Dharmendra) finds and trains a street dancer (Hema Malini) so he can introduce her to the Queen as his last granddaughter. But what stands out are the Dharmendras costumes. There’s a lilac button that’s paired with a herringbone suit, a belted suspender vest, a Kentucky bow tie (or two), several silk ties, and a daring bathrobe moment.

8. Abhimaan (1973)

When we say the most elegant films, Abhimaan it might not be one of the first movies that comes to mind. But it’s not so much the clothes as the way Amitabh Bachchan wears each effortless look that makes him worthy of the title. Especially when you consider the crisp white kurta and shawl look that Bachchan is seen in the climax scene.

9. Mohabattein (2000)

Mohabattein was supposed to be the launching pad for 6 new actors. But it was Shah Rukh Khan’s sweater-over-shoulder look that really went viral. The addition of nerdy glasses perfectly completes the look of the die-hard romantic hero.

10. Shree 420 (1955)

The film Shree 420 Instantly conjures up the image of Raj Kapoor in ankle-length pants, a patched overcoat and a bowler hat. In fact, loose pleated pants with a narrow waistband and a crease at the bottom became a rage in the 1950s thanks to Kapoor. Right now, the ankle-length pants look is having a moment again.

11. Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Kareena Kapoors’ character Pooja might eclipse the rest, but it’s still hard to ignore the menswear on offer. From Shah Rukh Khan’s sheer shirts to Hrithik Roshans sleeveless vests, the entire film is a visual treat.

12. Race 2 (2013)

Race 2 was a huge lack when it came to the script. The only saving grace? The costumes. Whether it’s the stylish suits or the cool sunglasses, it’s a strong style story from start to finish.

13. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Character of Shah Rukh Khan in KKHH 90s style embodied. There was talk of brightly colored t-shirts, oversized sweatshirts, high waisted jeans and chunky sneakers. To better define the narcissistic nature of Rahuls (Shah Rukh Khan), costume designer Manish Malhotra chose brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, Speedo and Polo Sport.

14. Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

A wealthy, dysfunctional family with their friends embark on a cruise ship vacation in hopes of creating the illusion of a happy family. Against stunning backgrounds, menswear ranges from nautical chic (read: khaki pants, sailor t-shirts, printed moccasins) to badass suits (see: Ranveers red two-piece suit).

15. Khoobsurat (2014)

Fawad Khan is playing the role of a prince, and to watch the role, menswear hero Raghavendra Rathore dressed up in bandhgalas, waistcoats, two-button jackets, breeches and pocket squares. While Western looks are sprinkled throughout the film, it’s really Indian wear that steals the show.

16. Awake Sid (2009)

Wake up Sid is packed with graphic t-shirts with comic book characters. The perfect way to portray the DGAF attitude of Siddharth Mehras (Ranbir Kapoor) in this coming-of-age tale.

17. Gully Boy (2019)

The film’s costume director could have refrained from showing the kind of over-the-top style one expects from rap-based films. After all, Murad’s (Ranveer Singh) story is one of a struggling rapper. There are the faded black adidas t-shirts, the sensitive plaid shirts and the basic hoodies. But the style is not limited to the costumes. It’s in the way Singh behaves throughout the film, that when a wardrobe budget is made available for the song Gully Mein in the script, you can see the difference.

18. Dilwale Dulhaniya The Jayenge (1995)

This cult romantic film is the oldest film in the history of Indian cinema. And yet, 26 years later, the Raj Malhotras (Shah Rukh Khan) style is still relevant today, from biker jackets and retro Lennon sunglasses to trucker hats and bombers.

19. Bombay Velvet (2015)

Set in Bombay in the 1950s and 1960s, the film is filled to the brim with stylish men’s clothing. Expect three-piece suits, wide notch and point lapels, double-breasted jackets, bow ties, silk ties, and brooches. Ranbir Kapoors’ side swept curls are an added bonus.

20. Devdas (2002)

From the start of the film when Shah Rukh Khan is seen in winter coats, suspenders and bow ties until the second half, when he turns into an alcoholic and is only seen in crisp white kurtas, the men’s clothing Devdas is just as awesome as the much talked about womenswear.

21. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

This movie has changed the way we look at Bollywood movies in many ways, from a refreshing storyline to a vogue. Speaking of the latter, we saw some funky sunglasses, Hawaiian shirts, fisherman’s hats, and most importantly, metallic and leather pants that were worn by the trio in the song Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe.

