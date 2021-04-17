Today in History – The Boston Globe





In 1492, a contract was signed by Christopher Columbus and a representative of King Ferdinand of Spain and Queen Isabella, giving Columbus a commission to seek ocean passage west to Asia. In 1895, the Treaty of Shimonoseki ended the First Sino-Japanese War. In 1905, the Supreme Court of the United States, in Lochner v. New York, struck down, 5-4, a New York state law limiting the number of hours bakers could be required to work. (This decision was overturned in 1937 by the High Court decision West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish.) In 1961, some 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Cuban invasion of the Bay of Pigs in an attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion on the third day. In 1969, a Los Angeles jury convicted Sirhan Sirhan of murdering Senator Robert F. Kennedy. In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise, and Jack Swigert splashed safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft as it was heading for the moon. In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized female champion, clocking 3:10:26. In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport, bound for 25 US cities. In 1975, the five-year war in Cambodia ended when the capital Phnom Penh fell to the Khmer Rouge, who instituted brutal and sweeping policies that left an estimated 1.7 million dead until the regime was overthrown in 1979. In 1986, at London Heathrow Airport, a bomb was discovered in the bag of Anne-Marie Murphy, a pregnant Irish woman about to board an El Al airliner for Israel; hangar was brought in to carry the bomb by her Jordanian fiance, Nezar Hindawi. The bodies of abducted American Peter Kilburn and British Philip Padfield and Leigh Douglas were found near Beirut; they had been killed in apparent retaliation for the US raid on Libya. In 1991, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 3,000 for the first time, ending the day at 3,004.46, up 17.58. In 1993, a federal jury in Los Angeles convicted two former police officers of violating the civil rights of beaten motorist Rodney King; two other officers were acquitted. Turkish President Turgut Ozal has died at the age of 66. In 2011, US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton visited Japan, where she said she was convinced the country would fully recover from its tsunami and nuclear disasters. 70-year-old actor Michael Sarrazin has died in Montreal. In 2013, 15 people were killed in a fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. Sports returned to Boston two days after the deadly Marathon bombing as the Buffalo Sabers beat the Bruins in a 3-2 shootout (players on both teams wore Boston Strong decals on their helmets). In 2016, Brazil’s lower house of Congress voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, who has repeatedly claimed the push against her was a coup. (Rousseff was removed from his post the following August.) Pennsylvania became the 24th state to legalize a comprehensive medical marijuana program when Governor Tom Wolf signed the bill. Actor Doris Roberts, who played the sour-tongue mom and endlessly mingled with CBS Everybody Loves Raymond, has died aged 90. In 2020, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to LIBERATE three states run by Democratic governors, apparently encouraging protests against stay-at-home warrants aimed at stopping the coronavirus. Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee accused Trump of instigating internal rebellion and spreading lies. Governors from both parties have indicated that they will exercise caution in returning to normal; some have warned they couldn’t do it without Washington’s help in expanding testing. Singer Taylor Swift has canceled all of her performances and appearances for the remainder of the year.

