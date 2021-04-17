Viola Davis says black actors are treated like ‘leftovers’ in Hollywood

Viola Davis said black actors are treated like “leftovers” in Hollywood.

The actress, who recently starred inMa Rainey’s black background, shared his thoughts on inclusivity and casting in a new interview withVariety.

It’s so hard to make movies that don’t fit a certain box of how they see us, Davis said on the post. Rewards Circuit Podcast.

Inclusiveness cannot be a hashtag. You have to write roles for people of color that are culturally specific, just as thoughtful as the roles of our white counterparts, to get to the point of excellence, so that we can be considered for awards.

“But a lot of time with inclusiveness is a second thought. Were the remains.

Davis became the most nominated black woman in Oscar history this year, when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Ma Rainey’s black background.

The actress has been nominated a total of four times so far, making her one of two black women to win an Oscar and then be nominated again, alongside Octavia Spencer.

The only reason I break records is that no one has been recognized, Davis continued. This honor is a kind of limited honor. The problem is with the film business itself, not the awards. “

Viola Davis added, “You can’t nominate anyone for awards if there is no movie in the making.

In a four star review ofMa Rainey’s black background, NME Said of Davis’ performance, “She imbues the seasoned singer with brassy glamor and indomitable charisma.