Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Haasan and more Bollywood actors pay tribute





Upon news of Helen McCrory’s death, several notable Hollywood and Bollywood actors took to their social media to pay tribute to the late actress. Harry potter and Peaky Blinders left an impressionable mark on his audience. The late actress has been mourned by several heartbroken fans and actors and her iconic roles are remembered. Here are the Bollywood actors who mourned the death of Helen McCrory on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal the TO HATE The actor took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress by uploading a story. Previously. the actor revealed during an “ Ask Me Anything ” session on Instagram that his favorite show to watch isPeaky Blinders. The actor shared a post on the official Instagram account of Peaky Blinders who shared a snap of the late actress and posted a heartbroken story about her story. Photo credit: Vicky Kaushal IG Anushka sharma The 32-year-old actress took to her social media to post a story in honor of the late actress. Sharing a photo of Helen McCrory Anushka wrote about her story “May you rest in peace in your sparkling shine”. Anushka associated the heartfelt caption with a heartbroken emoji. Photo credit: Anushka Sharma IG Ayush mehra thePhone call actor Ayush Mehra paid tribute with a touching message to the late actress. Sharing a photo of Helen McCrory, Ayush wrote “RIP Aunt Polly”. He continued to write about her story that she was a legendary performer and it was a pleasure to watch her on screen. Photo credit: Ayush Sharma IG Neha sharma The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late actress. Sharing a monochrome snap of Helen McCrory, Neha wrote about the story that she will be missed. The actress paid tribute to the late Harry potter actress by ending the post with “ RIP ” on her Instagram. Photo credit: Neha Sharma IG Shruti Haasan The young actress had revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that Peaky Blinders was her favorite TV show. The actress also took to her Instagram story to mourn the death of Helen McCrory. Sharing a photo of the late actress, Shruti uploaded a lit candle GIF and wrote “ Rest in Peace ” on the story. Photo credit: Shruti Haasan IG What was the cause of Helen McCrory’s death? Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy has appeared in three of Harry potter movies and widely recognized as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders. On April 16, Helen Damian Lewis’s husband announced her death. Helen McCrory’s cancer was the cause of death and according to her husband, the late actress passed away peacefully in her sleep. Promotional photo credit: Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Haasan and Neha Sharma IG Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







