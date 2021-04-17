Actor Vivekh dies after hospitalization





Actor Vivekh died at 4:45 a.m. this morning. The actor was hospitalized on Friday after suffering heart attack Vivekh, who was busy filming for the still-title project with Legend Saravanan, felt uncomfortable while at home on Friday, after which he was rushed to hospital. The actor was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, in Chennai, and was placed under observation in the catheterization laboratory with support from ECMO. He had undergone angioplasty for heart block. Doctors at the hospital clarified that the cardiac arrest was due to a 100% blockage of the blood vessel, after rumors began to spread that the actor developed the complication after having vaccinated against COVID-19[female[feminine Thursday.



Hospital authorities released a statement Friday evening saying the actor was in critical condition. According to the statement, Vivekh was brought to hospital in an unconscious state at 11 a.m. today in the emergency room by family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. He later underwent emergency coronary angiography followed by angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the intensive care unit. Vivekh, who made his acting debut in K BalachanderManathil Urudhi Vendum from 1987 has become one of the most sought after actors in Tamil cinema. Taking inspiration from the legendary NS Krishnan, he developed a fan base with his brand of comedy through which he delivered social posts in a humorous way, and he came to be called Chinna Kalaivanar. He was very prolific for over a decade (mid-90s to mid-2000s), acting with all the big stars in Kollywood, from Rajinikanth in Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram, Dhanush and Silambarasan TR. He also had his dream of playing alongside Kamal Haasan recently come true when he signed for the actor’s Indian 2. The actor has also starred in films like Naan Than Bala and Vellai Pookal, and has received critical acclaim for his performances in these films. His last outing was Dharala Prabhu, with Harish Kalyan, in 2020. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in 2009 from the Indian government for his contribution to the arts. He had also received the Kalaivanar Prize from the government of Tamil Nadu. He had won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards five times and the Filmfare Award three times. Admirer of APJ Abdul Kalam, Vivekh had made it his mission to plant a billion trees on the advice of the late president. He had planted over 30 lakh trees as part of his Green Kalam project. He is survived by his wife Arulselvi and his two children. The actor’s death sent shock waves through Kollywood and various movie personalities expressed their shock on social media.



