Man gets 40 for killing ‘Hollywood’ Huh outside bar





OSHKOSH (AP) A man who killed a bar patron after robbing the place was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday. Casey Cameron, 38, did not dispute the armed robbery by murder and six counts of reckless endangerment in the October 2019 Neenah bar robbery and the murder of Kevin Hollywood Hein. In return for his plea, which was not an admission of guilt but was treated as such for sentencing purposes, prosecutors reduced the charge of first degree intentional homicide facing Cameron. Before being sentenced by Winnebago County Circuit Court, Cameron turned to the Heins family and apologized. I’m so sorry for what I did and what took you. And I know I can’t take it back. If I could, I absolutely would. I have nothing else but my apologies, he said. Sister Heins also went to court before the sentencing. She noted that Cameron attended Heins’ funeral procession. Who do this? Except a man with no conscience and no remorse for his actions, she said. It was senseless murder and deserves a punishment equal to the crime. Nothing will bring my brother back. My family and I think 60 years old would be a good sentence for all the actions he has committed. Casey Cameron has robbed the world of such a special person and deserves no sympathy. He should never walk like a free man again. Judge Scott Woldt, who also sentenced Cameron to 15 years of extended supervision, criticized him for attending Heins’ funeral. The only way you could have slapped them more is to take a picture of yourself urinating on his grave. Going to that funeral when you’ve killed him doesn’t show remorse, Woldt said. According to prosecutors, Cameron robbed the Short Branch Saloon on October 14, 2019. Hein was at the bar, made a comment and then walked out the front door despite Camerons asking him not to leave. Cameron took the money and followed Hein outside, where he shot him.







