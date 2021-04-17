A forced meeting with my birth mother was a big mistake

Dear Amy: I am a 50 year old woman who was adopted at a young age.

I have read letters from your readers who, when they find their biological family, are extremely disappointed with the experience.

It seems they expect their biological family to welcome them into the fold as if they were still there.

I had a family for 25 years and while my parents were far from perfect, they were mine.

When I was 25 my biological mother found me and even though I did it wholeheartedly do not want this experience, it was forced on me by a group that touts family reunification.

Unfortunately, it turns out that my birth mother had deep mental issues.

I was sucked into her drama and through no fault of my own she (and her other children) blamed me as she constantly threatened to kill herself.

My biological father committed suicide after I found out (through my biological mother) who he was.

What I mean is that there are usually reasons why we are placed for adoption. Sometimes, years later, those reasons are still good, and we should appreciate the families we have and the lives we have built.

Being able to get a medical history helps and it’s quite refreshing to see people who actually look like you, but sometimes it’s not worth the disappointment and disappointed expectations.

We must remember that sharing DNA does not automatically make us families. In my experience, family are the people who are there for you whether or not you share DNA.

Adopted in Ohio

Dear Adopted: Stories of DNA discovery and stories of “biological family reunification” become a regular feature in this column.

Whenever secrets are revealed, extreme adjustments are needed, and while some of these stories do have surprising and happy endings, thank you for pointing out that no particular ending is guaranteed for any of us. .

A moving essay by writer Steve Inskeep describes its own complicated history. As an adoptee (and now adoptive parent) from the state of Indiana, he struggled with the frustration of that state’s closed adoption records, which meant he did not have access to information about his or her family. own beginnings.

As he notes in his essay (published in The New York Times), “Should adoptees and birth families contact each other, after the law has banned it for so long?” Not without mutual consent: it is an extremely personal decision. But information alone is powerful. When Indiana finally made its records more accessible in 2018, so many people demanded documents that state employees were overwhelmed. A 20 week backlog of claims built up and persisted – a testament to the number of lives affected. “

More than a dozen states are currently considering legislating to open adoption cases (to varying degrees).

As more states open their adoption cases, more families will grapple with the challenges of uncovered relationships, and more people will be inspired to define new ‘family’. manners.

Thanks for sharing your own story.

Dear Amy: I recognize that the use of alternate names in the letters you post is a necessity.

In a recent letter to four longtime friends, you used “John, Paul, George and Ringo” as smart substitutes. But I find it unfortunate that the name “Yoko” was used to identify the brooding and angry woman referred to as “John’s wife”.

Many readers may recall the torrent of criticism, if not hate, directed against Yoko Ono in the late 1960s, which, 50 years later, can be seen today as misogynistic and anti-Asian slander.

She has been blamed for breaking the Beatles, an unfair and mostly false accusation. (The Beatles separated the Beatles.)

The real Yoko Ono is now 88 years old. His avant-garde art and groundbreaking music, not to mention his tireless dedication to the causes of peace, have led to a reassessment of his courageous impact on the creative community.

Forgive me if I overanalyze this unintentional mistake, but for new generations of feminist rockers, Yoko Ono is their favorite Beatle!

Tom in New Orleans

Dear Tom: I have provided these alternate names in the letter about four friends, and I take responsibility for replaying a very tired trope about Yoko Ono. As you rightly point out, “The Beatles broke the Beatles.”

I apologize to Ms. Ono, whom I recognize as an important artist, designer and inspiration to many, including, of course, John Lennon, who has done such important work in collaboration with her.

I also apologize to the Beatles fans and other readers, who I know deserve better.

