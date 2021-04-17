Rosemont entertainment district resumes concerts and debuts in old Hofbräuhaus





Hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosemont’s once bustling entertainment district is slowly booming, with plans to resume summer concerts and fireworks and open three new venues inside the former Hofbräuhaus Chicago. Village officials plan to return to their weekly free summer Rockin in the Park concert series at Parkway Bank Park, the 200,000 square foot complex east of the Tri-State Toll Freeway and north of Balmoral Avenue. As of now, the weekly lineup of classic cover and fireworks groups are on the schedule from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It is still unclear whether there will be capacity limits, required masks or other restrictions. “Obviously, we will do our best to comply with COVID restrictions as they exist at the time,” Mayor Brad Stephens said on Friday. Meanwhile, on Monday, village lawyers plan to close the $ 2.165 million 13,400-square-foot sale of the former 20,000-square-foot Hofbräuhaus Chicago building and the land below to the men d father and son business Joe and Mike Matuschka. The Matuschkas previously held a lease for the entire building, where they had operated the German brewery since 2013, but closed it last January due to rising costs and declining profits. Instead, they plan to convert most of the building into a new pizzeria and craft beer bar called Crust. It will feature a menu of a dozen individual Neapolitan-American inspired pizzas and a rotating list of craft beers made on site. Stephens confirmed plans for another user to operate two different concepts on the north side of the building: a bar and an entertainment room. The village plans to sell the remaining part of the building and land to a partnership led by Braden Real Estate, which has been involved in a number of projects in the park and around the city. A sale and redevelopment agreement is due for review by the village council on May 10. Earlier this week, council approved a $ 220,000 project to divide the building and provide electricity, gas and water services to new users. There are also plans to improve the facade of the structure by changing colors and adding brick. The new sites are expected to open this summer. Also this week, village administrators signed extensions to the naming rights agreements for the entertainment district and the nearby sports complex which includes a covered sports dome and a 2,000-seat softball stadium. Harwood Heights-based Parkway Bank & Trust Co., which has had the naming rights since 2018, will maintain sponsorship of the two sites until 2025, but at cheaper rates due to the economic effects of COVID-19, said village officials. The bank will pay the village $ 127,500 by June and a lump sum of $ 1.8 million in early 2022 for branding the entertainment district. Under the previous agreement, Parkway had paid in quarterly installments for a total of $ 600,000 per year. For the sports complex across the Tri-State toll freeway, Parkway will pay $ 22,500 by June and $ 300,000 by early 2022. The bank was paying $ 100,000 a year.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos