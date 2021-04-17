Actor Vivek, a green warrior who aimed to plant a crore of saplings





He started the Green Kalam Project, a massive tree-planting campaign, in 2011 and had planted nearly 33.23 lakh seedlings so far.



Actor Vivekh was known for his environmental activism as much as for his acting prowess. He took tree planting as a life mission out of respect for the wishes of his friend and former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam to campaign against global warming. Read also | Get First Day First Show, our weekly cinema newsletter, delivered to your inbox. You can subscribe for free here He had started Project Green Kalam, a massive tree-planting campaign, in 2011 and had planted nearly 33.23 lakh saplings so far and aimed to plant a crore of trees through the Sai Prasanna Foundation qu ‘he had started in the name of his son. Vivek had traveled extensively across the state and raised awareness about global warming and environmental protection, especially among the student community. In pictures | Vivekh, exceptional supporting actor of Tamil cinemas

Over the years, Vivekh has helped many prominent stars to blockbuster glory and lasting success.



Some of Vivekh’s best work came when he was paired alongside Vadivelu, midway through their careers. They have collaborated beautifully on films like “Manathai Thirudi Vittai” and “Middle Class Madhavan”. Despite a tug-of-war situation with Vadivelu, Vivekh invented his own brand of dialogue-comedy, with a tinge of social responsibility, born out of instinct.



Her most memorable appearance with Rajinikanth was in director Shankar’s “Sivaji: The Boss”. A constant sidekick throughout the film, Vivekh is hilarious trying to aid the superstar in his attempts to woo the character of Shriya, and later, in his vigilantism to fight the system. He even helped Rajini become righteous!



A leading star that Vivekh covets. The duo have shared screen space in many hits together, such as “Shahjahan”, “Badri”, “Kushi” and “Thamizhan”. Accompanied by Vijay’s superb comedic timing, Vivekh memorably teamed up with him to make him laugh.



Another actor with whom Vivek enjoys a prolific history. ‘Vaalee’, ‘Poovellam Un Vasam’, ‘Kireedam’ … the list goes on. Add the touch of Gautham Menon, and Vivek was at his best (also in appearance) as DCP “Revolver” Richard in ‘Yennai Arindhaal’



Among the younger generation of actors, it shouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Vivekhs best collaboration came from Dhanush, which even the former himself once acknowledged. The duo complemented each other so well that their comedy felt natural whether it was Vivekhs Azhagusundaram from ‘Velai Illa Pattathari’ or Emotional Ekambaram from ‘Uthamaputhiran’



Three of Vivekh’s best career roles have come with Maddy: in “Minnale”, “Dumm Dumm Dumm” and “Run”. The movies saw Vivekh take up a multitude of screen space – almost as much as the hero – and he responded with exciting effect. Whether it’s Chockalingam in “ Minnale, ” Jim in “ Dumm … ” or Mohan in “ Run, ” his comedic tracks and the liners for all three releases have resonated with audiences for decades.



Although they’ve teamed up with other films, the Suriya-Vivekh combo has really made its way into the “ Singam ” film franchise, thanks to the epic characterization of chief comedian Yettu Erimalai, who is still a meme legend today.



Despite having starred in less than 10 films with Vikram, Vivekh’s success rate with Chiyaan is envious. The franchise “Saamy”, “Dhil”, “Dhool”, “Anniyan” and more: it’s an endless trailer and hilarious characters that still evoke fond memories. Venkataraman Iyengar’s portrayal of Vivekh of “ Saamy ” is a fantastic example of social satire in Tamil cinema, which has served as a model for other comedy actors ever since.



In the latter part of his career, Vivekh switched to playing serious character roles that worked to the benefit of the films. He was critically acclaimed for his performance as the lead role of DCP Rudhran Ganesan in the neo-noir crime thriller “ Vellai Pookal ”

This ardent follower of Dr Kalam has also been involved in planting saplings through various initiatives of other organizations. One of his recent tree planting activities took place at the premises of the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Specialist Hospital (TNGMSSH), government domain of Omandurar, in December of last year. Recalling his association with the late actor, V. Anandakumar, Nodal Officer, TNGMSSH, said he called me one evening in September last year to appreciate my work to fight COVID-19 and that he was in constant contact. He immediately accepted our invitation to the inauguration of Miyawaki Urban Forest at Omandurar Estate. He was an enthusiastic and down to earth person and always ready to be a part of tree planting campaigns. Vivekh with former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam His activism did not stop at planting trees alone. Vivekh was also involved in health awareness campaigns, including dengue fever, after his son died of a complication of dengue, he said. Noting that the actor took Dr Kalams’ dream as his life’s mission, Dr Kalam’s scientific adviser V.Ponraj said Dr Kalam casually asked him to campaign against global warming through his films. . I also participated in the inauguration of the Green Kalam project. Vivek is said to have planted around 50 lakh saplings through various initiatives. He really lived up to Swami Vivekanandas’ words on dreams – Make this idea your life – think about it, dream about it, live on this idea. He may have been an actor by profession. But Vivek is seen more as a green warrior and environmental ambassador who has inspired many to plant and celebrate trees, Ponraj said.

