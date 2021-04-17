



Among artists with nearly 40-year Hollywood careers, very few have broken so many barriers, achieved the highest honors in so many different spaces, and paved the way for so many generations of creatives that have followed, like Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. – winning icon, Whoopi Goldberg. The ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards go virtual and you are invited! Click HERE to find out how you can reach us! From theater to television, the film industry to the music industry, Goldberg’s name and his ever-growing list of career companies have become synonymous with excellence. For black women in particular, her journey has allowed us to see a representation of ourselves on the biggest stage in the world, and in the most authentic of lights. On screen and on stage, she has been a psychic, bossy mother, nun, best friend, nurse, talk show host, sitcom star, and Grammy-winning actress, for n to name a few. While her performances in each of these roles each played a part in her remarkable rise, what she has been most consistently in her real life that has inspired us all beyond measure is herself. . As we prepare to celebrate her extraordinary work and contribution to the arts as a laureate of the 14th edition of the ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, here’s a look at 15 times Whoopi Goldberg shamelessly smashed Hollywood’s glass ceiling. 01 Like Celie in “The Color Purple” Whoopi Goldberg’s starring role as Celie in Alice Walker’s film adaptation of ‘The Color Purple’ marked an undeniable pivotal moment in her career and gave audiences their first big-screen glimpse of her extraordinary acting talent. The role also earned her her first Golden Globe victory and her first Oscar nomination. Warner Brothers / Getty Images 02 As a standing comedian In 1986, Whoopi Goldberg made history as the first black woman to win a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for her classic comedy set performed on Broadway in 1985. 03 As host of ‘The Whoopi Goldberg Show’ Just ten years after making her Hollywood movie debut, Whoopi Goldberg landed her own late-night talk show in 1992. She was the host of the show, which lasted until 1993. 04 Like Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost” Through her role as a brutal and brutally honest psychic who aids Demi Moore’s character Molly in her struggle to overcome the violent loss of her husband, Whoopi Goldberg has shone in the best way she could. Her character, while comical, also brought to life the perfect balance of humor, attitude, empathy, and honesty that so many real-life black women effortlessly possess. The role also earned Goldberg her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, making her the first black woman to win in the category. Images / Getty Images 05 As the first black person and first woman to host the Grammy Awards in 1992 In 1992, Whoopi Goldberg made Grammy history as the first black person to host the biggest musical evening in the ceremony’s 34-year history. The precious moment came just six years after Goldberg won his first Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. 06 Like Gaia’s voice in the ‘Captain Planet’ TV series Captain Planet was one of the most popular children’s animated television series from the early to mid-90s. If you were a fan, you might recall hearing a familiar voice when the character from the series Gaia graced the screen. Whoopi Goldberg left her voiceover for a total of 60 episodes between 1990 and 1992. IMDB 07 Like Guinan in ‘Star Trek The Next Generation’ Black sci-fi fans around the world rejoiced when Whoopi Goldberg joined the cast of the critically acclaimed “Star-Trek: The Next Generation” television series. She first appeared on the series in 1988 and remained a recurring character until 1993. She also reprized her role in season 2 of Star Trek: Picard. 08 As the first black woman to host the Oscars in 1994 When Whoopi Goldberg took the stage to make history as the first black woman to host the Oscars at the 66th Academy Awards in 1994, she did so with great fanfare and left it all on stage. Several outfit changes and perfectly timed endless punchlines later, she has been asked to animate again 3 more times since then. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images 09 As Sister Mary Clarence in the “Sister Act” franchise On paper, the Las Vegas showgirl turned nun-school-Catholic-and-music teacher may not look exactly like a character you think you can fit into, but Whoopi Goldberg’s portrayal of Sister Mary Clarence in the ‘ Sister Act ” The movie franchise had us all tuned in. Pairing a comedic presence with a hint of drama and the occasional not-so-thinly veiled bangs on the stereotypes religion often places on those outside of the church has proven the perfect combination. Add the incomparable Lauryn Hill and an unforgettable cast of young actors to “Sister Act 2” and the rest is history. African American Newspapers / Gado / Getty Images ten Like the voice of Shenzi in Disney’s “ The Lion King ” Among the many things that make Whoopi Goldberg such a one-of-a-kind talent is her distinct voice. When she lent that instantly recognizable voice to the character of Shenzi in Disney’s 1994 animated blockbuster, “ The Lion King, ” it added a tone of familiarity to the film that made something incredible even better. 11 As a product for the 2002 musical “ Completely Modern Millie ” In 2002, Whoopi Goldberg put his talents as a producer at the service of the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. This effort earned him his first Tony Award for Best Musical. 12 As the star of his own sitcom ‘Whoopi’ in 2003 Whoppi Goldberg not only starred in, but also produced by direction, an NBC sitcom with her own stage name in 2003. Although the series ended after just one season, she has fully demonstrated her ability to take control of his career on his own terms and to bet. about herself as a black woman in Hollywood. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage 13 As nurse Valerie Owens in ‘Girl Interrupted’ Whoopi Goldberg’s portrayal of head nurse Valerie Owens at the fictional Claymoore Psychiatric Hospital in the 1999 film, “ Girl Interrupted, ” saw the Hollywood icon bring her natural spirit, her charm to life. and the sarcasm needed in a film that helped intensify the realities. of dealing with a mental health disorder as a living woman in the late 1960s. Goldberg’s performance alongside a star cast that included Angelina Jolie, Winona Ryder and the late Brittany Murphy was certainly to be remembered. 14 Like Delilah Abraham in “ How Stella Got Her Groove Back ” Everyone needs a friend who says it like it is and isn’t afraid to encourage you to take care of yourself in ANY way! Whoopi Goldberg’s character, Delilah, was just that, and then some for Angela Bassett’s character, Stella, in the film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s bestselling “ How Stella Got Her Groove Back. ” The film remains a cultural classic to this day. IMDB 15 As host of ABC’s “ The View ” Since arriving on board as co-host on “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg’s audience has grown even further. His often relatable comments and realistic outlook gave the show a host of viral moments on social media and even spawned a few hilarious memes. Her role as co-host on the show earned Goldberg her second Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host in 2014.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos