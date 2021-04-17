Taylor Swift and Yusuf release albums to remake

There is still no escape from Taylor Swift. Over the past 12 months, she has delivered her two best albums, Folklore and Evermore, both of which are widely acclaimed, even among non-Swifties. Now she’s giving fans what they always wanted: a chance to buy her old albums again.

No sarcasm meant there, as his followers applauded his efforts to regain control of his back catalog after the sale of his old Big Machine label. The remake debut album, Fearless (Taylors Version) has just arrived, and it’s a real feat to see how she copied every vocal and instrumental nuance of the originals, right down to the country twang she gave up ago. years. The other girlfriend’s contempt on You Belong to Me? Still there. The mm-mmms at the start of Hey Stephen? No change. There is at least one Youtube video that together edits the old and the new version of Love Story, if you close your eyes you can’t tell where the switches are.

There are at least a few times when she can’t help singing better than she did 13 years ago; The Way I Loved You benefits from a slightly deeper, less adolescent voice (luckily the autotunes are gone too). But the only real news for fans is a half-dozen songs from the Vault that didn’t make the original cut – the best, Mr. Perfectly Fine, introduces the sarcastic streak that would serve him well in future songs by breaking up. But if you’ve just gotten into folklore, deeper tracks like power-pop gem Hey Stephen and arena rocker Change will show you the artist you were too hip to appreciate the first time around.

Swift isn’t the first artist to re-record their old songs for professional reasons. A handful of seasoned bands have already discovered that they can make a healthier profit from television and film licenses if they make sound versions of their hits, instead of leaving everything to their old labels. More impressive still, the great British pop group Squeeze already made a full album and gave it the cheeky title Spot the Difference – something only the keenest of fans could do. They earn special credit for recreating some of these songs 30 years after the fact; It didn’t hurt that frontman Glenn Tilbrook still sang like a mean backing vocalist (and another decade later still does).

But it’s not often that an artist re-records ancestral songs and intentionally makes them look nothing like the originals. Cat Stevens, the artist currently known as Yusuf, just did so by releasing a new version of his 1970 classic, Tea for the Tillerman. The original was one of the most beloved singer-songwriter albums, but it was also clearly songs by a young man. There’s no way a 72-year-old could approach them the same way – especially not Yusuf, whose voice has deepened so deep that only the phrasing is recognizable.

Unlike Taylors’ album, the new Tea is to be listened to alongside, not in place of the original. It changes the sound of the tracks as well as their meaning: Wild World has always been deep and sensitive, but it was never reggae before (unless you remember the cover version of Jimmy Cliffs, and it sounds like Yusuf). The spiritual On the Road to Find Out theme may actually work best here as a more gritty traveling blues. And the biggest surprise is on Father & Son, where he sings the duet with his 22 year old self. You might think this is a cheap trick, but the chances are good you will still have a few tears.