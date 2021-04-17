Bollywood going to IPL? Bio Bubble option is enabled if COVID-19 continues

COVID-19 is the worst thing the human race has witnessed in a long time. On the positive side, some jaw-dropping innovations were seen in the midst of the crisis. One of these is a bio bubble or a bio-secure bubble that has been discussed due to the IPL.

Conversely, the bio bubble is a hosting arrangement for large-scale events that usually take place behind closed doors with strict restrictions. This year, IPL is following the same system for all of its matches.

Just days ago, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the lockdown as restrictions until April 30. From now on, filming of all TV shows and movies has stopped. Biggies like Pathan, Tiger 3 and Vikram Vedha are suffering tremendously. Since filming for many projects is on hold, film organizations are considering offering a bio bubble option to CM if the restrictions extend beyond May 1.

Ashok Dubey (FWICE General Secretary) said: If the lockdown extends beyond May 1, we want to submit a proposal to the CM to allow filmmakers to shoot in a bio-bubble, [along the lines of the IPL]. Some big studios are shooting outside of Maharashtra; those who cannot do so wish to follow the IPL format, as reported by Mid Day.

Some film organizations have already spoken to SenseGiz Technologies, the company behind the IPL bio-bubble and providing a safe environment for cricketers. An insider revealed that in addition to hosting the cast and crew in the same hotel, security solutions will include geo-fencing, tracing historical contacts, securing real-time data on breaches and their reporting. identification using devices on the set and in hotels.

