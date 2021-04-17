Entertainment
Bollywood going to IPL? Bio Bubble option is enabled if COVID-19 continues
COVID-19 is the worst thing the human race has witnessed in a long time. On the positive side, some jaw-dropping innovations were seen in the midst of the crisis. One of these is a bio bubble or a bio-secure bubble that has been discussed due to the IPL.
Conversely, the bio bubble is a hosting arrangement for large-scale events that usually take place behind closed doors with strict restrictions. This year, IPL is following the same system for all of its matches.
Just days ago, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the lockdown as restrictions until April 30. From now on, filming of all TV shows and movies has stopped. Biggies like Pathan, Tiger 3 and Vikram Vedha are suffering tremendously. Since filming for many projects is on hold, film organizations are considering offering a bio bubble option to CM if the restrictions extend beyond May 1.
Ashok Dubey (FWICE General Secretary) said: If the lockdown extends beyond May 1, we want to submit a proposal to the CM to allow filmmakers to shoot in a bio-bubble, [along the lines of the IPL]. Some big studios are shooting outside of Maharashtra; those who cannot do so wish to follow the IPL format, as reported by Mid Day.
Some film organizations have already spoken to SenseGiz Technologies, the company behind the IPL bio-bubble and providing a safe environment for cricketers. An insider revealed that in addition to hosting the cast and crew in the same hotel, security solutions will include geo-fencing, tracing historical contacts, securing real-time data on breaches and their reporting. identification using devices on the set and in hotels.
Must read: Dostana 2: After the release of Kartik Aaryans, will Vicky Kaushal or Rajkummar Rao take over?
Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
www.koimoi.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]