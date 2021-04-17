Universal Studios Hollywood reopens today after more than a year – Deadline





Universal Studios Hollywood officially reopened to California residents on Friday with new revamped attractions including Jurassic World – The Ride and The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash !. Members of the Annual Pass and Season Pass attended a preview yesterday. The park announced its plans to reopen on March 30. Most, but not all, of the rides are operational as the park works with health and government officials on procedures to check capacity, physical distance, and required facial coverings. The group size is limited to three households. “We have been looking forward to this moment for over a year and are extremely excited to reopen our theme park today,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood. “There is certainly a lot to celebrate and we are delighted to send the team members back to work and welcome guests back to enjoy a Universal Studios Hollywood experience that’s better than ever.” Related story Overwhelming demand for Disneyland tickets resulting in long delays Fans on Twitter are particularly enthralled by the Jurassic World merry-go-round where “Indominus rex will leap from its hillside setting, stalking guests just before they descend the giant waterfall to escape its grip,” said the park. The fully articulated, lifelike Indominus stretches almost 55 feet horizontally from head to tail and 22 feet vertically, then asserts its claim at the end of the race in an energetic battle with its rival, Tyrannosaurus rex. A quieter stroll along the cleverly-themed Pet Square will bring guests past Katie’s New York City apartment building, where the Secret Life of Pets: Off-Leash! the ride lies so you can see what your pets are really do when you’re not at home. Other new attractions include Hogsmeade Village in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Harry Potter Rides and the Forbidden Voyage and The Hippogrif Theft; Transform The Ride-3D; The Mummy’s Revenge: The Ride; Me ugly and nasty Super Silly Fun Land; and Springfield, United States, home of the Simpsons. “ Park fans in general seem more than willing to return in large numbers as a sign of the return to normalcy and fun after a year of the pandemic. Universal Studios Hollywood had been closed for over a year. “We’re the one from California. OPEN !!!!!! “the park said in a tweet, popping over to Disneyland, also closed by Covid, which will reopen on April 30. 8 am. “The wait is almost over,” said a page on DisneyParks.com. “Thank you for your great patience! Due to high demand, it is taking longer than expected. We have a lot of guests accessing our system, so you are now in a waiting room to plan your visit to the park. . “ Leave GOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/qveOzIRf3B – Dylan Clark (@Dylan_T_Clark) April 16, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos