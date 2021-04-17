Funeral to praise Philip’s ‘courage’ and support for the Queen

WINDSOR Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of courage, courage and faith on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II for three quarters of a century.

Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage, will be buried in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition, but also refined and imbued with his own personality .

Coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in long-standing plans for his funeral, there will only be 30 inside the castle’s St. George’s Chapel, including the Queen widow, four children and eight grandchildren.

Under the spring sun, some local residents stopped in front of the castle to leave flowers on Saturday morning, but people have largely responded to requests from the police and the palace not to congregate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A d

The entire procession and funeral will take place out of public view within the grounds of the Castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (approximately 30 kilometers) west of London. It will be broadcast live on television.

Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace posted a photo of the Queen and Philip, smiling and relaxing on blankets in the grass in the Scottish Highlands in 2003. The palace said the casual, unmasked photo was l one of the queen’s favorites.

At 11 a.m., Philips’ coffin was moved from the private chapel of the royal family to the inner hall of the castles, where he was to rest until the funeral procession. The coffin was draped in Philips’ personal banner and topped by his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.

The funeral will reflect Philip’s military ties, both as the ceremonial commander of many units and as a war veteran. More than 700 military personnel are expected to participate, including army bands, Royal Navy bugles and an honor guard from all armed forces.

A d

Philip was deeply involved in the planning of the funeral and some of its aspects reflect his personality, including his love for the rugged Land Rover. Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to surrender his license at 97 years after an accident. His body will be transported to the chapel on a modified Land Rover Defender he designed himself.

The children of Philip and Queen Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward will walk behind the hearse, while the 94-year-old Queen will travel to the Chapel in a Bentley car.

Grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will also be walking behind the coffin, but not side by side. The brothers, whose relationship has been strained over Harry’s decision to step down from royal duties and move to California, will flank their cousin Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne.

The moment is likely to stir memories of the image of William and Harry at 15 and 12, walking behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Dianas in 1997, accompanied by their grandfather Philip.

A d

Armed forces orchestras will play hymns and classical music ahead of the funeral service, which will also be preceded by a nationwide minute of silence.

Inside the Gothic chapel, the scene of centuries of royal weddings and funerals, the service will be simple and gloomy. There will be no sermon, at the request of Philips, nor praise or family readings, in accordance with royal tradition. But Windsor Dean David Conner will say the country has been enriched by Philips’ unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by her service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by her courage, courage and faith.

Philip spent almost 14 years in the Royal Navy and participated in action in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Pacific during World War II. Several elements of his funeral have a maritime theme, including the hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is associated with sailors and asks God: O listen to us when we cry to you / For those in peril on the sea .

A d

As Philips’ coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Royal Marine bugles will sound the action stations, an alarm that warns sailors to prepare for battle at Philip’s personal request.

Former Bishop of London Richard Chartres, who knew Philip well, said the prince was a man of faith, but I liked that things were kept succinct.

He was at home with a large church, a high church and a low church, but what he really liked was a short church, Chartres told the BBC. I still remember preaching on occasions when he was the lead actor that instruction always went down: no more than four minutes.

Along with Philips’ children and grandchildren, the 30 guests at the funeral include other members of the royal family and several of his German relatives. Philip was born Prince of Greece and Denmark and, like the Queen, is linked to a thicket of European royal families.

A d

Mourners have been instructed to wear masks and observe social distancing inside the chapel, and not to join a four-person choir singing hymns. The Queen, who has spent much of the year in isolation with her husband at Windsor Castle, will be left alone.

For decades, Philip has been a part of British life, renowned for founding the Duke of Edinburgh’s Prize youth program and for his outspoken speech which sometimes included downright offensive remarks. He lived in his wife’s shadow, but her death sparked a reflection on his role and a new appreciation from many Britons.

He was a character, an absolute character, Jenny Jeeves said while watching the floral tributes in Windsor. He was funny, he was funny. Yes, he made a lot of goofs, but it really depends on how you took it. Just a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and a great example to all of us, really.

A d

___

Jill Lawless reported from London.

___

Follow APs for full coverage of Prince Philip’s death at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip