DYK Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma is linked to Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty?

Anupamaas Madalsa Sharma is one of the popular artists on the show who tries out the role of Vanraj love interest Kayva Gandhi. While the actor is praised for his performance on the show, a fact about the actor is still unknown to many. Not many people know that Madalsa Sharmas’ stepfather is one of the legendary artists in the entertainment industry.

Anupamaas Madalsa Sharma Is Linked To THIS Bollywood Star

Anupamaas Madalsa Sharma married in 2018 to Mimoh Chakraborty, who is the son of legendary Bollywood actor, Mithun Chakraborty. The actor is not only linked to Mithun Chakraborty but also to another popular actor in the industry, Sheela Sharma. Sheela Sharma is the mother of Anupamaas Madalsa Sharma and is best known for her appearances in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ghatak, Humraaz, Ajnabee and many other films. Another member of Madalsa Sharma’s family who is part of the entertainment industry is her father, Subhash Sharma – a famous director and producer.

Madalsa Sharma decided to become an actor a long time ago and joined the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Insitute and took acting lessons. She even learned to dance under the direction of two of the prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Shiamak Davar and Ganesh Acharya.

Madalsa started her acting career in 2009 with a Telugu movie, Assembly master, which has become a huge hit among the public as well as the critics. Even Madalsa Sharma was applauded for her performance in the film. She then made her debut in Kannada with Shourya it was a breakthrough in his career. The actor then appeared in another Telugu film and later in 2011 she made her Bollywood debut with the filmangel. After appearing in a variety of Telugu and Tamil projects, she also became a part of a German film, The Indian Emerald Girl. Some of the other movies Madalsa Sharma has tried prominent roles in include Patiala Dreamz, Chitram Cheppina Katha, Paisa Ho Paisa, Super 2, Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke, Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Ram Leela, Dil Sala Sanki, Colombe, and others. Currently she is working in her first TV show, Anupamaa as Kavya and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the ITA Awards.

Image Source – Madalsa Sharma’s Instagram, Mithun Chakraborthy FC Instagram