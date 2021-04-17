Entertainment
How former APJ President Abdul Kalam inspired actor Vivek to turn to activism
On the advice of Dr Kalams, actor Vivek started the Green Kalam project in 2010 with the aim of planting a billion saplings across Tamil Nadu.
Veteran comedian Vivek, who is a household name in Tamil Nadu, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59 on Saturday in Chennai. Although he left a lasting impression among fans with his stellar performances in 220 films over the decades, he is also remembered as an activist who led many reforestation initiatives out of deference to the wishes of the former. APJ President Abdul Kalams.
Actor Vivek was a staunch supporter of former president and missile specialist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. He had spoken a lot about Abdul Kalam on several occasions and had also praised Dr Kalam for his role as a role model, through some of his films.
His close association with Dr Kalam is well known to many of his fans. However, not many people know how he became a follower of Kalams as well as a friend. According to The Hindus report, Vivek received a call from the former office of presidents shortly after filming a sequence for the 2002 Tamil film Hit where the actor is seen diving into the Chennais Cooum river. Kalam, who was a scientist when they first met, left a huge impression on the actor-comedian when they first met. Vivek has spoken about Dr Kalam in many public functions and in his films after following his work closely over the years, but it was his interview with the aerospace scientist and a subsequent meeting at Raj Bhavan in 2010 that inspired Vivek. to turn to activism and launch the Green Kalam initiative.
After the release of the 2007 Tamil film Sivaji, Vivek, who had interviewed fellow film fraternity actors earlier, had the opportunity to interview former APJ President Abdul Kalam. In the candid interview with Vivek, Dr Kalam from Tamil Nadus Rameswaram took a trip down memory lane and revisited his childhood, invoking a sense of nostalgia among viewers.
At Raj Bhavan’s meeting in 2010, Dr Kalam shared with Vivek an imaginative piece he wrote on a tree talking to a man. It was during this meeting that Kalam also asked Vivek to take an initiative to plant more trees and raise awareness about global warming. Vivek, who has talked a lot about Kalam in his films, was also asked to use his screen time instead to discuss global warming and reforestation.
Out of respect for the wishes of former presidents, the Green Kalam project was inaugurated in 2010 with the ambitious goal of planting one billion saplings in the state of Tamil Nadu.
According to its social media profiles, Vivek has planted more than 33 lakh saplings in the state over the years. Laureate Padma Shri had led numerous tree planting campaigns in schools across the state, raising awareness of reforestation and instilling green practices in schools.
Vivek was also named one of the Brand Ambassadors for the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Plastic Free TN Initiative in 2018 along with actors Karthi, Suriya and Jyothika.
Together with his fellow activists and actors, Vivek has succeeded in using social media as a tool to raise awareness, mobilize like-minded people and call for social change. In addition to posting several tweets raising awareness about global warming and afforestation, Vivek also used the microblogging platform to engage with its subscribers and inspire them to engage in volunteering. In October of last year, when Twitterati challenged the actor to clean up Chennai’s lakes, Vivek immediately agreed to do it.
I’m ready! We can do with social distancing. But can you come show me the place? And bring volunteers. https://t.co/9uOnp5PzEb
Actor Vivekh (@Actor_Vivek) July 28, 2020
From talking highly about Kalam onscreen to calling him the true superstar among all the movie stars who were in SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2015, the seasoned comedian didn’t hesitate to accept that his admiration and respect for the scientist transcended the boundaries of the film industry and celebrity. Dr Kalam also had spoken of his friendship with Vivek at public events.
After the untimely demise of actor Viveks, celebrities and notable politicians mourned his passing and conveyed their condolences on social media.
Show us some love and support our journalism by becoming a member of TNM – Click here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]