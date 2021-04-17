Hollywood honors Helen McCrory





11:32 a.m. PDT 04/16/2021



through



Trilby Beresford



JK Rowling, Matt Lucas, Helen Mirren and Taron Egerton were among those who shared messages about the “Harry Potter” star following his death from cancer.

Hollywood mourned the death of English stage and film star Helen McCrory on Friday. The actress, known for playing Draco Malfoy’s mother in the Harry potterfilms and more recently the character of Polly Gray in the British drama seriesPeaky Blinders, lost her battle with cancer at the age of 52. McCrory’s husband, actor Damien Lewis, shared the news, writing that McCrory died while living “fearlessly.” McCrory’s Additional Credits Include Terrible penny and Its dark materials, among many television appearances in a performance career that spanned over thirty years. Harry potter Author JK Rowling was among the first to pay tribute to the actress, writing on Twitter: “I am devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an amazing actress and a wonderful woman who has passed away too much. early. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. This is nothing short of heartbreaking news. “ Helen mirren posted a photo of McCrory on Instagram alongside the caption: “A great actress and a great person. It’s so very sad.” Little Brittany McCrory star Matt Lucas was remembered “not only for his outstanding performances on stage and on screen, but also for his selflessness and generosity.” Rocketman’s Taron Egerton posted a long a message on Instagram, in which he recalled his first job at the National Theater, alongside McCrory. “I did my first job with Helen,” the actor wrote. “It was at the Stephen Beresfords National Theater on Last of the Haussmanns. I played a teenager who was in love with her. It was not difficult; she was kind, funny, incredibly talented and full of life. I have bumped into her and Damian several times over the past ten years and she has always been the same; full of warmth, nerve and pleasure. I will always remember the scenes we shared in this room. She helped make me a better actor. She was amazing. Condolences to his family. “ Cillian Murphy wrote in a statement obtained by Hollywood journalist, “I am heartbroken to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny and compassionate human being. She was also a gifted, fearless and magnificent actor. She uplifted and made every scene, every character human. that she was playing. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will miss my mate dearly. My love and thoughts are with Damian and his family. “ The National Theater also published a post following McCrory’s death, referring to his recent “imposing performance” in his production ofThe big Blue. “With her incisive wit and fierce intelligence, she was one of our most charismatic and distinctive performers,” the theater wrote. Read these tributes and more, below. I am devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an amazing actress and wonderful woman who passed away far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. – JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021 Helen McCrory will be remembered not only for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the lifeblood of FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a huge loss. – Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021 We are sorry to hear of the loss of Helen McCrory. She was bright, lively and made us laugh. A luminous presence on stage and on screen. pic.twitter.com/MlsHLt5MJQ – Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) April 16, 2021 Helen McCrory was exceptionally talented. One of the best actors of this generation. I didn’t want it to be true. What loss rest in peace pic.twitter.com/la0L5X5FKL – Kathryn Drysdale (@KatkinDrysdale) April 16, 2021 We are sad to learn of the death of actor Helen McCrory. In addition to the intrepid Polly Gray in BAFTA winner Peaky Blinders, she was the 2007 BAFTA Best Picture winner The Queen among many other movies and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE – BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021 We are devastated to learn that Helen McCrory has passed and will be sadly missed. Our hearts go out to his friends and family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/Eo2dmviKik – National Theater (@NationalTheatre) April 16, 2021 Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory is gone. A real firecracker with painful vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Reflections with Damian and his family. TO TEAR APART – Mark Gatiss (arkMarkgatiss) April 16, 2021 Terrible news for Helen McCrory. A sublime talent, and, since the few brief moments our paths have crossed fighting Hogwarts, a very charming person. 52 is not an age. Xxx – Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) April 16, 2021 What heartbreaking news – the death of Helen McCrory from cancer. She and Damien Lewis have raised more than a million to provide NHS workers with restaurant meals during the pandemic. Philanthropic + tremendously talented, intelligent + kind – what not to love about her? #RIPHelenMcCrory pic.twitter.com/TpU3x93ZzW – Kathy Lette (@KathyLette) April 16, 2021







