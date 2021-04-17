Parth Samthaan confirms Bollywood debut, reveals film is in pre-production now

Actor Parth Samthaan is set to make his Bollywood debut and has revealed he will start filming for the film this same year.

the Kasautii Zindagii Kay the actor soon makes his OTT debut with a web series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun. For the first time, he will try out the role of a gangster in the series.

Speaking about his Bollywood debut in an interview with Spotboye, Parth said he was thrilled and his fingers crossed.

However, Parth didn’t go into much detail about the film, but surely shared his excitement for his next move.

He revealed that the film is currently in pre-production. He further stated that he wanted to give his hundred percent to the film and that he wanted to make sure that everything went well.

Earlier reports had claimed Parth would make her Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ upcoming film. Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it was later reported that the role was bagged by actor-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Parth was last seen in the popular drama series by Ekta Kapoor Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

After his exit from the series left fans disappointed, Parth revealed the real reason he left the series. He said he is not an artist who only gives 4 to 5 years to a character and as soon as his two years are over he got to a point where he gets bored playing the role of Anurag.

Parth was also recently seen in the music video Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham, which also featured fashion designer-turned-actress Khushali Kumar.