Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin’s video tribute to actor-comedian Vivekh

Ravichandran Ashwin, the offside turner, took to Twitter on Saturday to share his “heartfelt condolences” with fans and the family of Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, who breathed his last Saturday morning at the age of 59 years old. wrote that he couldn’t believe that the actor who entertained so many people with his great comedy has left the world. “My sincere condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! can’t believe you are no longer # ripvivek,” Ashwin tweeted.

My sincere condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! I can’t believe that you are no more#ripvivek Follow security protocols! Take your vaccine (@ ashwinravi99) April 17, 2021

Ashwin’s wife, Prithi, posted a comeback video where the spinner off, sitting with his daughter, can be heard “screaming every line” of a scene from the Tamil film Minnale, starring Vivekh.

“Watch Minnale only to have @ ashwinravi99 scream every line. Reject,” she tweeted.

Quote tweeting his wife’s post, Ashwin said Vivekh was ahead of his time and an integral part of his childhood.

It was an integral part of my childhood !! I learned so much from his message-driven humor! #ripactorvivek #aheadoftimes https://t.co/5d1xNukUQu Follow security protocols! Take your vaccine (@ ashwinravi99) April 17, 2021

“He was a big part of my childhood! I learned so much from his message-driven humor! #Ripactorvivek #aheadoftimes,” Ashwn wrote on Twitter.

The popular actor-comedian was admitted to a Chennai hospital on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest.

Promoted

According to a bulletin released by the hospital on Friday, the actor was resuscitated and then underwent “emergency coronary angiography, followed by angioplasty” and was on extra-corporal membrane oxygen (ECMO) assistance in the patient’s body. intensive care unit (ICU).

His death shocked many actors in the film industry, superstars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Dhanush, who offered their condolences.